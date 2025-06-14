MZEMBI TO SPEND WEEKEND IN JAIL



Former cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi, who was arrested this Friday, for defaulting court, will spend the weekend in remand prison after he appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court this Saturday.

Mzembi appeared before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei this Saturday, and was remanded in custody to Monday.

Mzembi allegedly defaulted court on three occasions hence the issuance of the warrants of arrest.

The default of inquiry could not be heard this Saturday as the State represented by Tendai Shonhayi requested to review medical documents tendered by Mzembi which are said have a bearing on the defaults.

Mzembi’s lawyer, Killian Mandike, of Chiturumani Law Chambers informed the court of their intention to submit further documentation justifying the default. zbc