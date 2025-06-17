MZEMBI REMANDED IN JAIL

Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has been remanded in custody to July 1, after the court dismissed his application to cancel outstanding warrants of arrest.
Mzembi was
arrested on Friday by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on
allegations of defaulting court proceedings linked to criminal abuse of office
and theft of trust property which dates back to the time when he was a Cabinet
Minister.
In his court
appearance this Monday, the State ordered Mzembi to submit the reasons why he
defaulted court proceedings sometime in 2018. ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment