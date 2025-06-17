MZEMBI REMANDED IN JAIL



Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has been remanded in custody to July 1, after the court dismissed his application to cancel outstanding warrants of arrest.

Mzembi was arrested on Friday by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of defaulting court proceedings linked to criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property which dates back to the time when he was a Cabinet Minister.

In his court appearance this Monday, the State ordered Mzembi to submit the reasons why he defaulted court proceedings sometime in 2018. ZBC