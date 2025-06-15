MAN KILLED FOR BEDDING BROTHER'S WIFE

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent tongues wagging in Marange, a 30-year-old man last week did the unthinkable and fatally assaulted his brother with an iron rod for allegedly dating his wife.

It is alleged that Moses Farai Mushukuto (30) had all along suspected that his wife, Leanne Geja (22), was having a sexual relationship with his brother Danai Mushukuto (42), before he saw the two having a chat at night at a nearby footpath in the same village.

This did not go down well with Moses Mushukuto who, armed with an iron rod, assaulted Danai several times all over the body. He further throttled his neck. The gruesome murder took place in Mukosho Village in Chief Marange’s area.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying Moses was arrested soon after committing the heinous act.

“On June 3, at around 8pm, the accused person proceeded to his homestead without notifying his wife of the visit. Upon arrival, the accused’s wife was not at home, but was at her mother’s homestead within the same village. The accused person left his homestead, and proceeded to his mother-in-law’s homestead, armed with an iron rod. While on his way, he saw the now late Danai standing with his wife along the same foot path.

“This did not go down well with the accused person who violently attacked the now deceased with the iron rod. The accused person’s wife ran away and disappeared into the darkness. Moses struck Danai several times all over the body with the iron rod, prompting the now deceased to shout for help,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He added: “The siblings’ mother, Susan Kwafiwa, Danai’s wife, Grace Chadambuka, and brother, Best Mushukuto, heard the shouting. They rushed to the scene which is approximately 300 metres away from their homestead.

“Upon arrival, they found the accused person brutally attacking the now deceased with an iron rod. Best Mushukuto managed to disarm the accused person, and threw the iron rod away. Moses grabbed Best Mushukuto by the neck, and attempted to throttle him. The now deceased’s mother and wife pleaded with the accused not to cause further injuries to the now deceased and Moses disappeared into the darkness.”

Kwafiwa and Chadambuka carried Danai home in a wheelbarrow as he was no longer talking and bleeding profusely from the head.

The now deceased’s sister, Linda Kanonga was contacted, advised of the incident and requested to bring a vehicle to ferry Danai to the hospital.

Danai died at his homestead before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were alerted, while villagers teamed up and made a follow up on Moses. He was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka condemned the act.

“We strongly condemn this brutal act of violence. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The suspect has since been apprehended. We want to reassure the public that justice will take its full course. Acts of violence have no place in our communities and we remain committed to upholding the rule of law,” he said. Herald



