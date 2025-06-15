MAN KILLED FOR BEDDING BROTHER'S WIFE

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent tongues wagging in Marange, a 30-year-old man last week did the unthinkable and fatally assaulted his brother with an iron rod for allegedly dating his wife.
It is alleged
that Moses Farai Mushukuto (30) had all along suspected that his wife, Leanne
Geja (22), was having a sexual relationship with his brother Danai Mushukuto
(42), before he saw the two having a chat at night at a nearby footpath in the
same village.
This did not go down well with Moses Mushukuto who, armed with an iron rod, assaulted Danai several times all over the body. He further throttled his neck. The gruesome murder took place in Mukosho Village in Chief Marange’s area.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed the incident, saying Moses was arrested soon after committing the
heinous act.
“On June 3, at
around 8pm, the accused person proceeded to his homestead without notifying his
wife of the visit. Upon arrival, the accused’s wife was not at home, but was at
her mother’s homestead within the same village. The accused person left his homestead,
and proceeded to his mother-in-law’s homestead, armed with an iron rod. While
on his way, he saw the now late Danai standing with his wife along the same
foot path.
“This did not
go down well with the accused person who violently attacked the now deceased
with the iron rod. The accused person’s wife ran away and disappeared into the
darkness. Moses struck Danai several times all over the body with the iron rod,
prompting the now deceased to shout for help,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
He added: “The
siblings’ mother, Susan Kwafiwa, Danai’s wife, Grace Chadambuka, and brother,
Best Mushukuto, heard the shouting. They rushed to the scene which is
approximately 300 metres away from their homestead.
“Upon arrival,
they found the accused person brutally attacking the now deceased with an iron
rod. Best Mushukuto managed to disarm the accused person, and threw the iron
rod away. Moses grabbed Best Mushukuto by the neck, and attempted to throttle
him. The now deceased’s mother and wife pleaded with the accused not to cause
further injuries to the now deceased and Moses disappeared into the darkness.”
Kwafiwa and
Chadambuka carried Danai home in a wheelbarrow as he was no longer talking and
bleeding profusely from the head.
The now
deceased’s sister, Linda Kanonga was contacted, advised of the incident and
requested to bring a vehicle to ferry Danai to the hospital.
Danai died at
his homestead before being taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police were
alerted, while villagers teamed up and made a follow up on Moses. He was
apprehended and taken into police custody.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka condemned the act.
“We strongly
condemn this brutal act of violence. No one has the right to take the law into
their own hands. The suspect has since been apprehended. We want to reassure
the public that justice will take its full course. Acts of violence have no
place in our communities and we remain committed to upholding the rule of law,”
he said. Herald
