HIGH COURT QUASHES EVICTION OF 19 SETTLERS

The High Court has invoked its review powers to quash an order it confirmed for 19 settlers to be evicted from Clipsham after concluding that the land is not gazetted.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe sitting at the High Court in Masvingo gave the order quashing convictions, sentences and eviction for the 19 families recently.

The order follows a chamber application filed by the families asking the court to use its review powers after the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works wrote a memorandum dated July 17, 2024, to the effect that the land was not gazetted.

The settlers were at the farm since 2002 and they were convicted on their own plea of illegally occupying State land by Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Farai Gwitima on February 2, 2024. Gwitima gave the settlers seven days to evict.

The settlers then appealed against the seven day eviction order at the High Court and were granted more time to evict. The settlers didn’t challenge their conviction. The High Court also confirmed their conviction.

One can only appeal against a conviction or sentence once for a specific case and upon realization that the land was not gazetted, the settlers the filed a chamber application asking the High Court to invoke its review powers over the matter.

“They were all convicted pursuant to their respective pleas of guilty to the charge. Unbeknown to them, there was no evidence showing that the land in question was gazetted as a contemplated in the Act. They labored under the misapprehension that it was, hence their pleas of guilty. They only learnt ex post facto that the land in question was no longer gazetted…

“Rule 29 of the High Court Rules, 2021 does permit the court to set aside an order or judgment granted in error. The error being the confirmation by this court on appeal, a conviction predicated on a wrong charge. The court should have in fact invoked its review powers in terms of s29 (4of the High Court Act, [Chapter 7:06] to set aside the conviction…,” reads part of the review judgment. Masvingo Mirror