ED : I WANT TO SEE RESULTS

Beneficiaries of Government empowerment initiatives should bring back tangible results, showcasing the effective use of resources availed to them, President Mnangagwa has said.
The President
made the remarks at State House in Harare yesterday while presenting a
consignment of equipment, comprising tipper trucks and front-end loaders, to
the youth under the US$2 million revolving Presidential Youth Fund, which he
launched earlier in the year.
The consignment
was the second batch of equipment availed to provinces across the country, with
Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Harare being the latest
beneficiaries.
Addressing
journalists after handing over the equipment, President Mnangagwa said it was
critical for youths to hold themselves accountable and deliver tangible
outcomes.
“I hope that
down the line they come back to me as President and say, Mr President, you
empowered us with this type of equipment and these are the results of the
empowerment you gave us. Last time I gave them . . . they have not come back
yet,” he said.
The President
then shared a lighter moment with the youths.
“I hope this
time they will come back. If they don’t, then I will make sure I declare them
old,” triggering laughter from those in attendance. Herald
