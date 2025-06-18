ED : I WANT TO SEE RESULTS

Beneficiaries of Government empowerment initiatives should bring back tangible results, showcasing the effective use of resources availed to them, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President made the remarks at State House in Harare yesterday while presenting a consignment of equipment, comprising tipper trucks and front-end loaders, to the youth under the US$2 million revolving Presidential Youth Fund, which he launched earlier in the year.

The consignment was the second batch of equipment availed to provinces across the country, with Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Harare being the latest beneficiaries.

Addressing journalists after handing over the equipment, President Mnangagwa said it was critical for youths to hold themselves accountable and deliver tangible outcomes.

“I hope that down the line they come back to me as President and say, Mr President, you empowered us with this type of equipment and these are the results of the empowerment you gave us. Last time I gave them . . . they have not come back yet,” he said.

The President then shared a lighter moment with the youths.

“I hope this time they will come back. If they don’t, then I will make sure I declare them old,” triggering laughter from those in attendance. Herald