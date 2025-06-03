ANOTHER MUKURU ROBBED

Five armed robbers went away with US$11 187 and ZAR 31 300 from a Mukuru outlet inside Murambinda Gain Cash and Carry in Buhera on Saturday evening.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said US$2 060 was stolen from Gain Cash and Carry coffers.

Chinyoka added that a security guard and a truck driver who were at the premises had their hands tied with shoelaces around 8pm and they only managed to untie themselves around 4am the next morning when they filed a Police report.

The five armed robbers are still at large and Police is appealing for information leading to their identification and arrest.

Circumstances are that Stanely Chaboka (39) of Jaru in Murambinda who is employed as a security guard by Professional Security Company, was on duty at Gain Cash and Carry Murambinda. Chaboka was armed with a revolver and had a guard dog with him.

The building’s security alarm went off around 6pm and Chaboka checked the premises. The alarm went off again around 8pm and Chaboka checked the premises and found nothing.

Chaboka informed the shop’s manager Obey Mereka (39) who advised him to check around the premises. Soon after, five men wearing black clothes and balaclavas approached Chaboka.

One of them was armed with a pistol whilst the other four were carrying wooden logs. Chaboka attempted to run away and was stopped by the robber carrying a pistol.

The robbers tied Chaboka’s hands with shoelaces, dragged him to a truck that was parked behind the shop and interrogated him. Chaboka told them that there was a truck driver who was waiting to offload a delivery in the morning.

The robbers also pounced on the driver, Kudakwashe Munyoro (36) and tied his hands with shoelaces. The gun wielding robber kept guard whilst the other four broke into the building through a toilet window. The gang tempered with the CCTV system, cut the safe locking system and took US$2 060 cash, belonging to Gain Cash and Carry, US$9 115 cash and ZAR31 300 belonging to Mukuru.

Chaboka and Munyoro were left tied whilst the robbers went away. The duo only managed to untie themselves around 4am and they filed a report at ZRP Murambinda. Masvingo Mirror