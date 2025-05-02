skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 2 May 2025
ZIM TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS
Friday, May 02, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MINISTRY : WE LIED
AVONDALE DEPUTY HEADMISTRESS JAILED
Avondale deputy headmistress Roseline Boroma, who was accused of corruptly handpicking company that supplied the school with sport equipmen...
YOU WERE SENT BY GEZA : MINISTER BLOCKS CORRUPTION PROBE
Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe is in the eye of a storm for allegedly stopping the arrest of a chief director in hi...
GEZA : LOOTING CONTINUES
#dandaroupdates Cde 'Bombshell' Geza gave a new presser on Tuesday evening highlighting some grandlooting and said the shutdown c...
CHIVAYO AND ED RAISE STINK AGAIN
Corruption-accused tendeprenuer Wicknell Chivayo was a prominent feature during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Bulawayo for the jus...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment