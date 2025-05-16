WHY HIGH PROFILE CASES NEED TIME, SAYS PF

Prosecutor-General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has urged the public to be patient as law enforcement agencies undertake investigations into high-profile corruption cases, saying some matters take a bit longer because of the sophisticated and complicated nature of the inquiries.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo made the remarks on Thursday when newly sworn-in Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioners paid a courtesy call on her at
her offices in Harare.
She gave an
example of former Nigerian President Sani Abacha’s money laundering case, which
took nearly 15 years to investigate.
“Well,
high-profile matters have always been dealt with without political
interference,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.
“All we do is
that, as you are aware, high-profile matters take time to investigate. Firstly,
because of the complications of the evidence and once they are investigated,
the prosecutors will take them to court.
“If you look at
cases like the Abacha’s scenario in Nigeria, they took 15 years to be
completed. So, Zimbabweans need to be patient. Investigations will still be
underway. Let us give our investigators time to investigate.” Herald
