WHY HIGH PROFILE CASES NEED TIME, SAYS PF



Prosecutor-General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has urged the public to be patient as law enforcement agencies undertake investigations into high-profile corruption cases, saying some matters take a bit longer because of the sophisticated and complicated nature of the inquiries.

Justice Matanda-Moyo made the remarks on Thursday when newly sworn-in Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioners paid a courtesy call on her at her offices in Harare.

She gave an example of former Nigerian President Sani Abacha’s money laundering case, which took nearly 15 years to investigate.

“Well, high-profile matters have always been dealt with without political interference,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

“All we do is that, as you are aware, high-profile matters take time to investigate. Firstly, because of the complications of the evidence and once they are investigated, the prosecutors will take them to court.

“If you look at cases like the Abacha’s scenario in Nigeria, they took 15 years to be completed. So, Zimbabweans need to be patient. Investigations will still be underway. Let us give our investigators time to investigate.” Herald