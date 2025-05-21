WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MBEU

Afro-fusion artist Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora has been issued with a warrant of arrest—four months after he was involved in an accident in which he is being accused of negligent driving.

The accident happened in Harare on New Year’s Day.

In the last four months, there have been attempts by the motorist, whose car was hit and damaged by a vehicle which was being driven by Mbeu, for the two parties to resolve the dispute.

However, Patikayi Murisa, who was driving a Peugeot 407, which was hit by Mbeu’s car at the corner of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road, said the musician has been giving him a raw deal for four months. Patikayi Murisa, who was driving a Peugeot 407, claims Mbeu was responsible for the crash and has not been picking up his calls since the accident

“It has been five months of hell for me because Mbeu has not been picking up my calls after he caused the accident on January 1 along Borrowdale Road.

“I didn’t know him in person until the day of the accident and, as a celebrity, it was my wish that he would cooperate.

“It was only after he was issued with a warrant of arrest that he started cooperating with me. He even pleaded with me for a meeting before the police at Highlands Police Station on Thursday at 10 am but I no longer trust him.”

Murisa added: “When the accident occurred, he told the police that he was not in a position to talk, claiming he was unwell. He later referred me to his wife, Faith Mashami, who then claimed that she was no longer with Mbeu.

“I was stuck for five months looking for him but he was not forthcoming. I can even share with you the screenshots from the purported wife, who further referred me to the police.”

Part of the screenshots indicate that Mashami claimed she was no longer with Mbeu.“May you please contact Mbeu directly, we are no longer staying together,” reads part of a WhatsApp conversation between Mashami and Murisa.

Murisa simply asked Mashami about the way forward via a text mesage which read:

“Makadini, Mai Mbeu? I was a bit tied up and I also had to consider the recovery of your husband before pressuring him for a way forward in our case.

“I’m not sure if you understand me, I am willing to meet up on our own or even at the police, whichever way is comfortable for your husband.”

Murisa then pursued the matter with the police.

“I had no choice because they had agreed to fix my car, which is still parked at home. I didn’t want it to end this way, but I had no choice,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Mbeu confirmed the delay in resolving the issue with Murisa, stating he was willing to cooperate.

“I know the guy, I am meeting him on Thursday. We are actually talking,” said Mbeu.

The “Mavanga” hit-maker was driving a Toyota Aqua on the day of the accident.

He even shared the news on social media in a post which read:

“On the 1st of January 2025, just a day before my second born’s birthday, I got into a horrible accident and almost lost my life.

“God gave me another chance; I will make it up to you, Imelah Nyahora, for your next birthday, Daddy loves you. A life for a life and since God gave me another chance, I owe Him my life. I will rise again and even stronger! Mbeu ndini!” H Metro