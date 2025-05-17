TWO SOLDIERS BEAT COLLEAGUE TO DEATH

Two ZNA soldiers are facing murder charges at the High Court in Masvingo after they allegedly bashed a colleague until he was unconscious. They stole US$45 and a cellphone from his pocket.

The incident happened on April 28, 2024, at MDD Nightclub near Mpandawana Growth Point and the victim died two weeks later at Josiah Magama Army Hospital in Harare.

Mpandawana has witnessed a lot of violence over the years caused by members of the Army.

Prosper Ncube (35) and Innocent Mazvuru (36) of Infantry 4/2 Brigade in Gutu assaulted Simbarashe Albert Gama, a ZNA soldier stationed in Harare. The incident happened at around 3am.

The matter is before Justice Helena Charewa.

The duo tied their victim with a shoelace after he failed to produce his ZNA identity particulars and bashed him. Ncube is said to have absconded from duty on the night to go drinking.

The State says Mazvuru and Ncube had a misunderstanding with Gama after the latter failed to produce his ID at the behest of Ncube. Gama had gone around telling patrons in the club that he was a soldier. Mazvuru and Ncube allegedly kicked and punched Gama in the face until he bled from the mouth and nose and fell unconscious.

Hardlife Maheya, a patron at the bar and barman, Cephas Mudyiwa were told by the soldiers not to interfere when they tried to intervene.

Tapera Mbizvo, a member of the Military Police received the report and investigated it. He found Gama unconscious, rushed him to 4/2 Camp Battalion Clinic before he was transferred to Gutu Mission Hospital.

Mazvuru is represented by Omen Mafa of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners. Masvingo Mirror