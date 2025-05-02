TWO NABBED WITH 70KGs MBANJE AT AIRPORT



Two foreigners carrying 69,9kg of a low-odour new mbanje variety known as skanky have been arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Unlike traditional mbanje, skanky lacks the strong, distinctive odour, making its use far less detectable.

The two arrested at the airport were coming from Thailand with four suitcases that were stashed with the drug.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP has arrested two foreign nationals at RGMI Airport who were coming from Thailand to Zimbabwe for drug trafficking. The foreigners were in possession of four monarch suitcases,” he said.

The suitcases contained 18,5kg,17kg, 18,4kg and 16kg.

Police are still conducting investigations and will release more details soon.

The arrest comes after the illicit drug trade in Zimbabwe is facing a significant shift, with this new variety of cannabis flooding the market from South Africa.





Recent reports from the police and the National Prosecuting Authority detail seizures exceeding 100kg in less than a week, highlighting the scale of the problem.

Most of the supplies of this new variety come from South Africa, where skanky is cultivated in greenhouses, with growers taking considerable measures to protect their seed and processing techniques.

Zimbabwe’s crystal meth supply also largely originates from South Africa, while cocaine and heroin are smuggled in from South America and via air routes.

The authorities are responding to this challenge by intensifying efforts to track down smugglers, dealers, and growers.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo intercepted a Toyota Quantum kombi at Esigodini Tollgate and arrested Dennis Ndlovu (26) and Edward Phiri (32) in connection with unlawful possession of 100 x 100ml Broncleer cough syrup.

Police also intercepted an Inter Africa Bus and arrested the driver, Johannes Marange (55). and conductor, Kelvin Rufayi (30). in connection with unlawful possession of unregistered medicines comprising Asfra Pain Syrup, Broncleer Cough Syrup and Adco Salterpyn Cough Syrup with a street value of US$18 380.

In another case, police arrested a passenger, Patsten Kureya (34), who was aboard a Blue Circle bus, at the 269km peg along Harare–Chirundu Road for smuggling beer. Herald