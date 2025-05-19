THREE IN HAT FOR GUTU EAST

Three candidates were duly nominated for the Gutu East by-election slated for June 14 as was announced at the nomination court ZEC Officer Taurayi Gavi on May 15, 2025.
These are
Zvarevashe Masvingise from Zanu Pf, Gift Gonese an independent candidate and
Nzvenga Zivanai for National Constitutional Assembly.
Speaking after
their nomination, Masvingise said the nomination process was fair and he was
confident that he was going to win the election.
“We didn’t face
challenges during the nomination process and as Zanu PF we are going to win the
election resoundingly. We are on the ground working so that we retain the
seat,” said Masvingise.
Gonese said his
wish was to make sure that Gutu East people get a better living saying he was
the best candidate to ensure that.
“As an aspiring
candidate I want to make sure that the Gutu East people are happy. I want to
make sure that every learner has free access to Wi-Fi and so far we have been
to more than 15 shopping centres and schools providing free Wi-Fi Star link. I
want to work on dip tanks and ensure they have necessary chemicals,” said
Gonese.
Gonese said he
wanted to work on the health care system of the villagers and improve their
access to it.
“Hospitals
should properly function and we have ambulances on standby and also drugs
should be made available for the villagers. We have got boxes of drugs that we
want to donate to Gutu East clinics.
He also said he
wanted to be involved in agriculture and refurbish deserted places in Gutu
East.
“We want to
establish a revolving fund for cotton farmers and those who are into
cooperative farming and also business people.
“We have
institutions that are no longer working such as Mupindimbi police camp which is
situated close to a big dam and has got well-built facilities but trees are
already growing there so I want to renovate those areas so that they become
vocational training centres and we limit youths going to Masvingo and Harare
for training,” said Gonese
The seat fell
vacant following the recall of Zanu PF’s Benjamin Ganyiwa recently after the
party accused him of not being loyal to the party. TellZimNews
