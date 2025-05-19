THREE IN HAT FOR GUTU EAST

Three candidates were duly nominated for the Gutu East by-election slated for June 14 as was announced at the nomination court ZEC Officer Taurayi Gavi on May 15, 2025.

These are Zvarevashe Masvingise from Zanu Pf, Gift Gonese an independent candidate and Nzvenga Zivanai for National Constitutional Assembly.

Speaking after their nomination, Masvingise said the nomination process was fair and he was confident that he was going to win the election.

“We didn’t face challenges during the nomination process and as Zanu PF we are going to win the election resoundingly. We are on the ground working so that we retain the seat,” said Masvingise.

Gonese said his wish was to make sure that Gutu East people get a better living saying he was the best candidate to ensure that.

“As an aspiring candidate I want to make sure that the Gutu East people are happy. I want to make sure that every learner has free access to Wi-Fi and so far we have been to more than 15 shopping centres and schools providing free Wi-Fi Star link. I want to work on dip tanks and ensure they have necessary chemicals,” said Gonese.

Gonese said he wanted to work on the health care system of the villagers and improve their access to it.

“Hospitals should properly function and we have ambulances on standby and also drugs should be made available for the villagers. We have got boxes of drugs that we want to donate to Gutu East clinics.

He also said he wanted to be involved in agriculture and refurbish deserted places in Gutu East.

“We want to establish a revolving fund for cotton farmers and those who are into cooperative farming and also business people.

“We have institutions that are no longer working such as Mupindimbi police camp which is situated close to a big dam and has got well-built facilities but trees are already growing there so I want to renovate those areas so that they become vocational training centres and we limit youths going to Masvingo and Harare for training,” said Gonese

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Zanu PF’s Benjamin Ganyiwa recently after the party accused him of not being loyal to the party. TellZimNews