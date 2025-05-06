NEW MINIMUM SERVICE DELIVERY STANDARDS FOR COUNCILS

Cabinet has approved the Service Delivery Standards for Local Authorities Framework, in line with the “A Call to Action Blue Print” launched by President Mnangagwa in 2023 to assess the performance of all local authorities and ensure quality service delivery.

The standards blueprint was prepared by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, with provisions for the establishment of an inspectorate department to check compliance with service delivery and the law. Following the haphazard sprouting of structures across most cities and towns, the blueprint emphasised the development and implementation of master plans by local authorities to the satisfaction of the parent ministry. It stated that each local authority would be expected to develop its own standard operating procedures and systems to ensure achievement of all the provisions of the law and minimum service delivery levels.

Addressing journalists in a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, outlined the objectives for developing minimum service delivery standards. These include defining the minimum levels of services that local authorities should provide, as well as the nature of service recipients should expect in terms of quantity, quality, time, and cost.

“The Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework places focus on: water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, roads and public lighting, corporate governance, public health, environmental issues, and housing and community services.

“Each area has performance indicators, benchmarks, and performance standards. The data will be submitted online, with a real-time dashboard system being implemented to track, monitor, and evaluate progress,” said Dr Muswere.

He noted that the performance of local authorities, both urban and rural, will be based on assessments set in the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the Climate Change Management Bill, which aims to achieve alignment with Section 73 of the Constitution, guaranteeing environmental rights for present and future generations. The Bill seeks to mainstream climate change across all sectors of the economy, prioritising adaptation and mitigation efforts.

“The Bill will regulate greenhouse gas emissions, promote low-carbon development, and support carbon trading,” said Dr Muswere.

A Designated National Authority for carbon trading will be established, as well as a National Climate Fund to support climate change initiatives.

“By providing a comprehensive legal framework, the Bill will address gaps in existing climate-related statutes, ensuring a coordinated approach to climate change management across various sectors,” said Dr Muswere. Herald