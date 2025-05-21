MAN STEALS WIFE'S MONEY TO BURY LOVE CHILD

A Harare man, who broke his wife’s heart when he had a child with his girlfriend in an extramarital affair, has struck again after stealing US$210 from his wife and selling the couple’s refrigerator, TV and a solar battery to fund the funeral after the kid died.

Elliot Maruye confessed to stealing money from his wife, Sirena Mutisi, and selling the fridge, TV and solar battery to raise money to fund his child’s funeral.

He appeared at the Harare Civil Court yesterday after being dragged by Mutisi, who was seeking a protection order.

Maruye said he was desperate and had no choice.

“I was in a desperate situation, I had no other way to raise the money for the funeral.

“I could not face the thought of my child being buried without dignity and I am sorry. What I did was wrong,” said Maruye.

Mutisi claimed Maruye has turned violent since he lost his child.

“I started noticing the disappearance of my household property and just assumed that my husband had gone to get them fixed,” said Mutisi.

“He received a call and I overheard him saying he was going to look for money to sponsor a funeral.

“The following day, I discovered that my US$210, battery and television set were missing.

“Upon confronting him, he admitted that he had used the money to fund the burial of the child he had sired with another woman.”

She added: “I felt used and betrayed that he would steal my money and use it to bury a child who was a product of his extra-marital affair.

“I am now broke, struggling to buy food for the month because my husband chose another family over us.”

Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam granted her the protection order and told Maruye to stop destroying his marriage. H Metro