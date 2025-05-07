DRIVER RUNS OVER, KILLS MAN SLEEPING UNDER HIS TRUCK

A truck driver from Gokwe has been convicted of culpable homicide, after his coal-laden vehicle fatally ran over an unidentified man who was sleeping underneath it at Hwange Truck Stop. He was fined US$400, or a six-month prison sentence in default of payment.

Tavonga Ticharwa (43), of Nyaradza, Gokwe, was convicted of culpable homicide for causing the death of the unidentified victim when he appeared before Provincial Magistrate, Ms Rumbidzai Kabasa.

Prosecuting, Mr Wisdom Shava told the court that on November 29, 2024 at around 10pm, Ticharwa was driving a Freightliner truck carrying 30 tonnes of coal along the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road, en route to Bulawayo with no passengers on board.

He made a brief stop at the Hwange Truck Stop at the 335km peg, to relieve himself. Unbeknown to him, an unknown pedestrian crawled underneath the truck and fell asleep.

Upon returning, Ticharwa started the engine and resumed his journey without checking beneath the vehicle. Tragically, he ran over the man, who died instantly.

Police, who attended the scene observed blood stains on the three left rear outer axle wheels of the truck. The deceased’s body was taken to Colliery Hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem was later conducted at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The State argued that Ticharwa had been negligent by failing to conduct a proper inspection around and underneath the vehicle, before moving off. Herald