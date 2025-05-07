DRIVER RUNS OVER, KILLS MAN SLEEPING UNDER HIS TRUCK

A truck driver from Gokwe has been convicted of culpable homicide, after his coal-laden vehicle fatally ran over an unidentified man who was sleeping underneath it at Hwange Truck Stop. He was fined US$400, or a six-month prison sentence in default of payment.
Tavonga
Ticharwa (43), of Nyaradza, Gokwe, was convicted of culpable homicide for
causing the death of the unidentified victim when he appeared before Provincial
Magistrate, Ms Rumbidzai Kabasa.
Prosecuting, Mr
Wisdom Shava told the court that on November 29, 2024 at around 10pm, Ticharwa
was driving a Freightliner truck carrying 30 tonnes of coal along the
Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road, en route to Bulawayo with no passengers on board.
He made a brief
stop at the Hwange Truck Stop at the 335km peg, to relieve himself. Unbeknown
to him, an unknown pedestrian crawled underneath the truck and fell asleep.
Upon returning,
Ticharwa started the engine and resumed his journey without checking beneath
the vehicle. Tragically, he ran over the man, who died instantly.
Police, who
attended the scene observed blood stains on the three left rear outer axle
wheels of the truck. The deceased’s body was taken to Colliery Hospital
mortuary, and a post-mortem was later conducted at United Bulawayo Hospitals.
The State argued that Ticharwa had been negligent by failing to conduct a proper inspection around and underneath the vehicle, before moving off. Herald
