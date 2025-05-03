DOING IT OURSELVES

The Chiredzi community is facing a dire situation after the Chilonga Bridge collapsed, disrupting access to essential services.
The bridge’s
collapse has forced villagers to resort to makeshift solutions, such as using
stones to fill the gap, highlighting the government’s neglect of infrastructure
The Chilonga
Bridge, which spans the Runde River, is narrow and low-lying, making it prone
to flooding during the rainy season. This has led to villagers using unsafe
boats to cross, resulting in loss of life. The community has been left
stranded, with limited access to vital services
Following the
collapse last month, community in Chiredzi South have converged to temporarily
address the problem by filling up the void left with the causeway with boulders
to create a temporary but dangerous pathway for movement while waiting for
authorities to address the situation.
Chilonga
Bridge, which crosses Runde River was swept away on March 12, 2025, severing a
critical connection between Chiredzi Central Business District and Chiredzi
South constituency following the critical warning by Chiredzi Civil Protection
Unit (CPU) on closure of the causeway in February, who had anticipated its
collapse.
The Bridge
plays a pivotal role in the district’s development, providing the shortest
route from Chiredzi Central to Maputo through the Sango Border Post.
It is also a
gateway for Chiredzi South Constituency to access various services including
Chiredzi General Hospital, banks, the National Registry Office as well as the
Grain Marketing Board.
TellZim News
visited the Causeway last week, where the community led by one Henry Mukono and
Chiredzi South Member of Parliament, Joel Sithole have joined hands to create a
temporary pathway by filling the void left by the collapse of the causeway with
boulders.
The two
provided fuel and food and other essentials to the people working at the
bridge.
Speaking to
TellZim News, Sithole said the causeway, which was constructed on a temporary
basis since the collapse of Chipinda Bridge, was embedded with sand inside, so
they were filling it up with stones to create a temporary pathway for the
community to use.
“We are working
in conjunction with construction companies who fetch river sand in Runde River
to transport boulders which we are piling in the nearby mountain to fill up the
void left. We give them fuel to do that and we are progressing very well,” said
Sithole.
Chiredzi
Central Member of Parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire who also visited the site
highlighted the need for Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona, to make a site
visit and see how people were crossing the river which might make it easier for
the government to give the bridge the urgency it deserves.
“This is
worrisome seeing how the community is crossing this river, which is dangerous.
I have crossed the river using the home made canoes in order to understand the
challenges these people are going through and was told there is a Hippopotamus
close by, which might overturn the canoes.
“I think we
need to continuously raise the issue up so that the Minister will personally
come down here and assess the situation,” said Makumire.
Chilonga Bridge
was constructed as makeshift after the collapse of Chipinda Bridge in 2000
after it was swept away by Cyclone Eline. TellZimNews
