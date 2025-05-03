DOING IT OURSELVES



The Chiredzi community is facing a dire situation after the Chilonga Bridge collapsed, disrupting access to essential services.

The bridge’s collapse has forced villagers to resort to makeshift solutions, such as using stones to fill the gap, highlighting the government’s neglect of infrastructure

The Chilonga Bridge, which spans the Runde River, is narrow and low-lying, making it prone to flooding during the rainy season. This has led to villagers using unsafe boats to cross, resulting in loss of life. The community has been left stranded, with limited access to vital services

Following the collapse last month, community in Chiredzi South have converged to temporarily address the problem by filling up the void left with the causeway with boulders to create a temporary but dangerous pathway for movement while waiting for authorities to address the situation.

Chilonga Bridge, which crosses Runde River was swept away on March 12, 2025, severing a critical connection between Chiredzi Central Business District and Chiredzi South constituency following the critical warning by Chiredzi Civil Protection Unit (CPU) on closure of the causeway in February, who had anticipated its collapse.

The Bridge plays a pivotal role in the district’s development, providing the shortest route from Chiredzi Central to Maputo through the Sango Border Post.

It is also a gateway for Chiredzi South Constituency to access various services including Chiredzi General Hospital, banks, the National Registry Office as well as the Grain Marketing Board.

TellZim News visited the Causeway last week, where the community led by one Henry Mukono and Chiredzi South Member of Parliament, Joel Sithole have joined hands to create a temporary pathway by filling the void left by the collapse of the causeway with boulders.

The two provided fuel and food and other essentials to the people working at the bridge.

Speaking to TellZim News, Sithole said the causeway, which was constructed on a temporary basis since the collapse of Chipinda Bridge, was embedded with sand inside, so they were filling it up with stones to create a temporary pathway for the community to use.

“We are working in conjunction with construction companies who fetch river sand in Runde River to transport boulders which we are piling in the nearby mountain to fill up the void left. We give them fuel to do that and we are progressing very well,” said Sithole.

Chiredzi Central Member of Parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire who also visited the site highlighted the need for Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona, to make a site visit and see how people were crossing the river which might make it easier for the government to give the bridge the urgency it deserves.

“This is worrisome seeing how the community is crossing this river, which is dangerous. I have crossed the river using the home made canoes in order to understand the challenges these people are going through and was told there is a Hippopotamus close by, which might overturn the canoes.

“I think we need to continuously raise the issue up so that the Minister will personally come down here and assess the situation,” said Makumire.

Chilonga Bridge was constructed as makeshift after the collapse of Chipinda Bridge in 2000 after it was swept away by Cyclone Eline. TellZimNews