DISTRESSED BOY TAKES OWN LIFE AT SCHOOL

An 11-year-old boy has died by suicide in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, in a tragic case that has shocked the local community.
The boy,
identified as Junior Moyo, was found dead in his bedroom at Singwango Number 1
Primary School cottages on 25 May. He had reportedly used a cloth to hang
himself behind the door.
Junior had
recently returned from South Africa and was living with his guardian,
34-year-old Nonhlanhla Moyo, a teacher at the same primary school. He was
enrolled in Grade Three.
According to
sources close to the family, Junior had appeared visibly distressed in the days
leading up to the incident. On 23 May, he told his guardian that he wanted to
return to his parents in South Africa. Despite efforts to console and counsel
him, his emotional state reportedly remained fragile.
Matabeleland
South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed the
incident and said investigations were ongoing. No external injuries were found
on the body.
Inspector Dube
urged parents and guardians to be vigilant about children’s mental health.
“Parents and
guardians should understand that young people can sometimes be affected by
emotions, and hence they need to provide counselling whenever issues arise that
require it. They can also engage third parties, such as professional
counsellors, to provide necessary counselling to affected children,,” she said.
CITE
