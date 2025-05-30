DISTRESSED BOY TAKES OWN LIFE AT SCHOOL

An 11-year-old boy has died by suicide in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, in a tragic case that has shocked the local community.

The boy, identified as Junior Moyo, was found dead in his bedroom at Singwango Number 1 Primary School cottages on 25 May. He had reportedly used a cloth to hang himself behind the door.

Junior had recently returned from South Africa and was living with his guardian, 34-year-old Nonhlanhla Moyo, a teacher at the same primary school. He was enrolled in Grade Three.

According to sources close to the family, Junior had appeared visibly distressed in the days leading up to the incident. On 23 May, he told his guardian that he wanted to return to his parents in South Africa. Despite efforts to console and counsel him, his emotional state reportedly remained fragile.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing. No external injuries were found on the body.

Inspector Dube urged parents and guardians to be vigilant about children’s mental health.

“Parents and guardians should understand that young people can sometimes be affected by emotions, and hence they need to provide counselling whenever issues arise that require it. They can also engage third parties, such as professional counsellors, to provide necessary counselling to affected children,,” she said. CITE