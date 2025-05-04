BITTER ZANU PF SUCCESSION POLITICS PLAYS OUT IN SA

The increasingly bitter battle to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now playing out in South Africa’s legal system after a former Zanu PF activist, who has become one of the leading voices calling for the veteran ruler to step down, was detained in that country under a cloud.

Wellington Masiiwa, popularly known by his moniker Nyokatemabhunu whose audio recordings and social media campaigns helped expose the ugly side of the fight to succeed Mnangagwa, was arrested in the neighbouring country on April 13 by unknown people who later handed him over to the South African authorities.

He was charged with violating that country’s immigration laws and Zimbabwe is now said to be fighting to have him extradited on fraud charges.

Police in March said they were looking for Masiiwa in connection with a US$60 000 fraud case that allegedly happened in June last year in Mazowe.

Masiiwa’s sympathisers allege that he is the latest target of state-sponsored political persecution orchestrated by Zanu PF operatives across borders.

He appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last week charged him with contravention of Section 49 (1) of the Immigration Act for being found in South Africa without a valid visa or permit.

Masiiwa will be back back in court on May 9. His bail application could not proceed last week after he produced a different identity card from the one being used by the Zimbabwean authorities. Standard