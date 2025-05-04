BITTER ZANU PF SUCCESSION POLITICS PLAYS OUT IN SA

The increasingly bitter battle to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now playing out in South Africa’s legal system after a former Zanu PF activist, who has become one of the leading voices calling for the veteran ruler to step down, was detained in that country under a cloud.
Wellington
Masiiwa, popularly known by his moniker Nyokatemabhunu whose audio recordings
and social media campaigns helped expose the ugly side of the fight to succeed
Mnangagwa, was arrested in the neighbouring country on April 13 by unknown
people who later handed him over to the South African authorities.
He was charged
with violating that country’s immigration laws and Zimbabwe is now said to be
fighting to have him extradited on fraud charges.
Police in March
said they were looking for Masiiwa in connection with a US$60 000 fraud case
that allegedly happened in June last year in Mazowe.
Masiiwa’s
sympathisers allege that he is the latest target of state-sponsored political
persecution orchestrated by Zanu PF operatives across borders.
He appeared at
the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last week charged him with contravention of
Section 49 (1) of the Immigration Act for being found in South Africa without a
valid visa or permit.
Masiiwa will be
back back in court on May 9. His bail application could not proceed last week
after he produced a different identity card from the one being used by the
Zimbabwean authorities. Standard
