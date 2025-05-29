BID NULL AND VOID BUT WE PAID US$7M, SAYS PERM SEC

The trial of businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu will continue this Friday, with the State expected to lead evidence from former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Basera.

Chimombe and Mpofu were back in court this Thursday for the continuation of their trial after the matter was adjourned at its initial start on Tuesday.

The State led evidence from former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Basera, who testified that it was Mpofu who signed the contract in question, although both Mpofu and Mike Chimombe were present during the meetings.

The trial is set to continue this Friday, with Dr Basera expected to return to the witness stand to provide further testimony.

The accused’s legal team led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku further clarified what transpired in the court.

“Today, the State led evidence from Dr Basera, who outlined his version of events. He is expected to return for further examination, and we will present our arguments during the cross-examination phase,” Professor Madhuku said.

The testimony marks a critical phase in the trial, as the State seeks to establish the roles played by both accused in the alleged fraud case.

The duo was arrested last year on allegations of defrauding the government of over US$7 million in a Presidential Goat Pass on Scheme. ZBC