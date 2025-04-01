WOMAN SMASHES BOYFRIEND WITH A BRICK

A 24-year-old Chitungwiza woman was on Sunday arrested for killing her lover.

Mary Sigauke was allegedly found in the arms of a generator repair, identified only as Kudzi at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre by her other lover James Shangura.

Upon being asked about her association with Kudzi, Mary told James that he was not able to provide for her upkeep.

A misunderstanding arose, James got hold of Mary’s neck and strangled her. Mary picked a half brick and struck James on the forehead once and back of the head once.

James was rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was admitted and passed on the following day.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police arrested a woman in St Mary’s in connection with murder. “The deceased was accused person’s boyfriend.” H Metro