WOMAN SMASHES BOYFRIEND WITH A BRICK

Mary Sigauke
was allegedly found in the arms of a generator repair, identified only as Kudzi
at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre by her other lover James Shangura.
Upon being
asked about her association with Kudzi, Mary told James that he was not able to
provide for her upkeep.
A misunderstanding arose, James got hold of Mary’s neck and strangled her. Mary picked a half brick and struck James on the forehead once and back of the head once.
James was
rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was admitted and passed on the
following day.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police
arrested a woman in St Mary’s in connection with murder. “The deceased was
accused person’s boyfriend.” H Metro
