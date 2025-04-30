TWO FISHERMEN MISSING AFTER HIPPO ATTACK

Two fishermen are missing after their boat was attacked by a hippopotamus in Lake Kariba.

Their boat capsized and threw them into the water at Gatche Gatche Fishing Camp.

Searches by the ZRP Sub Aqua Unit have so far failed to locate the two.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident, which occurred last Friday.

“On 25 April 2025 at around 1530 hours, two men who were fishing in the lake drowned when their boat capsized after being attacked by a hippopotamus at Gatche Gatche fishing camp,” he said.

“They failed to swim to the shore, and their bodies are still missing. A report was made at ZRP Kariba by Zimparks officials at the Charara site. ZRP Sub Aqua attended the scene and efforts are still in progress to locate the bodies.”

Inspector Kokwera implored people in wildlife-infested areas to be on high alert for animals. Herald