TWO FISHERMEN MISSING AFTER HIPPO ATTACK

Two fishermen are missing after their boat was attacked by a hippopotamus in Lake Kariba.
Their boat
capsized and threw them into the water at Gatche Gatche Fishing Camp.
Searches by the
ZRP Sub Aqua Unit have so far failed to locate the two.
Mashonaland
West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident, which
occurred last Friday.
“On 25 April
2025 at around 1530 hours, two men who were fishing in the lake drowned when
their boat capsized after being attacked by a hippopotamus at Gatche Gatche
fishing camp,” he said.
“They failed to
swim to the shore, and their bodies are still missing. A report was made at ZRP
Kariba by Zimparks officials at the Charara site. ZRP Sub Aqua attended the
scene and efforts are still in progress to locate the bodies.”
Inspector
Kokwera implored people in wildlife-infested areas to be on high alert for
animals. Herald
