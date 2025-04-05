TRUMP TARRIFS : GOVT SCRAPS TARIFFS ON USA GOODS

Government will suspend all tariffs levied on goods originating from the US to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market while at the same time promoting exports of local goods to the world’s biggest economy, President Mnangagwa has said.

All this will be done in the spirit of “constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship” with President Trump’s administration.

The US new baseline tariff of 10 percent on imports became effective yesterday.

However, the new regime of reciprocal tariffs, which will see Zimbabwean goods into the US attracting a punitive 18 percent tariff, is scheduled for Wednesday.

“The principle of reciprocal tariffs, as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, holds merit. However, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none,” said the President on his X handle.

“In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean Government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States. This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States. This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral co-operation.”

The Office of the United States Trade Representative says reciprocal tariffs “are calculated as the tariff rate necessary to balance bilateral trade deficits between the US and each of our trading partners”.

Zimbabwe stood at US$24,1 million last year, as its imports from Harare at US$67,8 million outstripped its US$43,8 million exports. Sunday Mail