TODDLER KILLED OVER R20 IN SA

An unidentified 22-year-old Zimbabwean man allegedly slit the throat of a two-year old boy in a dispute over R20.

The murder took place on April 8.

It is claimed that the boy’s mother owed the accused the money and was taking long to settle the debt.

However, those close the deceased’s family dispute the claims over R20, saying there was no such debt. The child, Siyanda Ndlovu (Gwabavu) was buried in South Africa on Sunday amid tension.

The deceased’s father said they are yet to get feedback from the investigating officer.

“I tried to contact the investigating officer over the issue and he promised to come back to me.”

A close relative, Moreboys Munetsi was busy ensuring the funeral proceeded well amid the tension.

Munetsi confirmed the incident adding they are seeking justice. “The boy was killed by a Zimbabwean national, and we buried him on Sunday.

“Seventy percent of his neck was cut, and the accused claimed that he committed the offence since he is owed R20 by the mother of the deceased.

“Akamuuraya wacho ane 22 years anoti akamuuraya nekuti amai vacho vakamukwereta R20.

“But the mother denied owing him any money,” he said.

Munetsi, who is a director for Greathope Funeral Services, said they pledged to support the funeral wake free of charge.

“It’s a very painful experience to bury a two-year-old child. The little child couldn’t defend himself, munhu anobatwa nemweya wekucheka huro nebanga.

“Chandongokumbira ndechekuti let’s pray for this lady who lost a child because she is really struggling with the situation,” he said.

Munetsi also pledged to support the family legally.

“No one wants to bury their two-year-old child. She wants justice for her child. If they want legal support, I will be there for them to get justice in the case.

“If they want to pursue this case, I will be able to support them. I wanted this process to end, and further discussions will be made.

“I have realised that the family also needs counselling. We have to work to find ways for justice over the issue,” added Munetsi.

“From what we observed, the accused is lying. He lied that he killed the deceased over a debt his mother owed him.

“There are a lot of discrepancies in this case because no pictures were taken from the scene.

“We need justice for this case, but after all, we will continue to preach the gospel of peace and love.” H Metro