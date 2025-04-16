TODDLER KILLED OVER R20 IN SA

An unidentified 22-year-old Zimbabwean man allegedly slit the throat of a two-year old boy in a dispute over R20.
The murder took
place on April 8.
It is claimed
that the boy’s mother owed the accused the money and was taking long to settle
the debt.
However, those
close the deceased’s family dispute the claims over R20, saying there was no
such debt. The child, Siyanda Ndlovu (Gwabavu) was buried in South Africa on
Sunday amid tension.
The deceased’s
father said they are yet to get feedback from the investigating officer.
“I tried to
contact the investigating officer over the issue and he promised to come back
to me.”
A close
relative, Moreboys Munetsi was busy ensuring the funeral proceeded well amid
the tension.
Munetsi
confirmed the incident adding they are seeking justice. “The boy was killed by
a Zimbabwean national, and we buried him on Sunday.
“Seventy
percent of his neck was cut, and the accused claimed that he committed the
offence since he is owed R20 by the mother of the deceased.
“Akamuuraya
wacho ane 22 years anoti akamuuraya nekuti amai vacho vakamukwereta R20.
“But the mother
denied owing him any money,” he said.
Munetsi, who is
a director for Greathope Funeral Services, said they pledged to support the
funeral wake free of charge.
“It’s a very
painful experience to bury a two-year-old child. The little child couldn’t
defend himself, munhu anobatwa nemweya wekucheka huro nebanga.
“Chandongokumbira
ndechekuti let’s pray for this lady who lost a child because she is really
struggling with the situation,” he said.
Munetsi also
pledged to support the family legally.
“No one wants
to bury their two-year-old child. She wants justice for her child. If they want
legal support, I will be there for them to get justice in the case.
“If they want
to pursue this case, I will be able to support them. I wanted this process to
end, and further discussions will be made.
“I have
realised that the family also needs counselling. We have to work to find ways
for justice over the issue,” added Munetsi.
“From what we
observed, the accused is lying. He lied that he killed the deceased over a debt
his mother owed him.
“There are a
lot of discrepancies in this case because no pictures were taken from the
scene.
“We need
justice for this case, but after all, we will continue to preach the gospel of
peace and love.” H Metro
