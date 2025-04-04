SHOCK AS 102-YEAR-OLD NAMED NEW HEADMAN

Tradition prevailed over progress in Chivi where the Makovere clansmen appointed a 102-year-old man, Sungai Dzatikona, new headman Makovere, sparking widespread outrage and controversy with other houses with claim to the throne challenging the outcome.
Other clansmen
felt that Dzatikona could no longer discharge required duties and keep the clan
intact considering his advanced age and also that he was now visually impaired.
Chief Nemauzhe
confirmed the appointment of the centenary but said that traditionally, the
eldest surviving member of the family in the generation is considered.
“I was chairing
the selection process and they brought forward the one who was selected.
Traditionally, the eldest surviving member of the family in the generation is
considered. However, if they had not brought his ID no one would have known
that he was there so the family is to blame for that,” Nemauzhe said.
In a letter to
Chief Nemauzhe dated March 11 leaked to TellZim News, the concerned house said
the selection process was hurried and they were not given enough time to do
proper consultations.
“We take note
of the meeting held at Paradza School on 27 February 2025 advising us to
consult among ourselves. However, the Chisuwa house with vested interests in
the Makovere headmaship has several households that are scattered in Zimbabwe.
“We have
conducted most of the members with the hope of meeting this week. Our plans
have been scuttled by this urgent invitation here, which we have grudgingly
obliged to. We are now confused because we assumed we would invite the Chairman
to that meeting, discuss and produce minutes for submission to the DA as family
resolutions.
“Your urgent
invitation has come too soon. It is our wish that we give you a family
spokesperson for any future correspondences so that we avoid ambushes like this
invitation. We are therefore requesting an extension to allow us to finalize
the consultative process,” read the letter.
Nemauzhe also
confirmed that other houses were complaining but there’s nothing that could be
done, even if it was clear that the selected person may not be fit for the job.
“Other houses
are complaining but there was nothing we can do even if we see that the
selected person could not be fit for the job,” said Nemauzhe.
The Chisuwa
family also petitioned Chivi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Innocent
Matingwina, saying the selection process was flawed.
Asked for
comment by TellZim News, Matingwina confirmed the selection saying it was above
board and the age factor was not an issue as he was elected as per tradition.
He also
acknowledged that there were complaints by other houses but said that was
normal in any traditional leader selection process.
“Yes he was
selected and it was done as per tradition so it was above board, however, its
normal to have complaints especially with regards to traditional leaders,
that’s the norm,” said Matingwina.
One family
member said they had engaged the local DDC over the matter but he said the
process was done and dusted so the selected member was going to be installed
headman as per tradition.
“DDC Matingwina
dismissed the matter with the indication that the process was done and dusted
and will proceed regardless of our objections. We believe this stance is unfair
and disregards our legitimate concerns” said the family member. TellZimNews
