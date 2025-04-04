SHOCK AS 102-YEAR-OLD NAMED NEW HEADMAN

Tradition prevailed over progress in Chivi where the Makovere clansmen appointed a 102-year-old man, Sungai Dzatikona, new headman Makovere, sparking widespread outrage and controversy with other houses with claim to the throne challenging the outcome.

Other clansmen felt that Dzatikona could no longer discharge required duties and keep the clan intact considering his advanced age and also that he was now visually impaired.

Chief Nemauzhe confirmed the appointment of the centenary but said that traditionally, the eldest surviving member of the family in the generation is considered.

“I was chairing the selection process and they brought forward the one who was selected. Traditionally, the eldest surviving member of the family in the generation is considered. However, if they had not brought his ID no one would have known that he was there so the family is to blame for that,” Nemauzhe said.

In a letter to Chief Nemauzhe dated March 11 leaked to TellZim News, the concerned house said the selection process was hurried and they were not given enough time to do proper consultations.

“We take note of the meeting held at Paradza School on 27 February 2025 advising us to consult among ourselves. However, the Chisuwa house with vested interests in the Makovere headmaship has several households that are scattered in Zimbabwe.

“We have conducted most of the members with the hope of meeting this week. Our plans have been scuttled by this urgent invitation here, which we have grudgingly obliged to. We are now confused because we assumed we would invite the Chairman to that meeting, discuss and produce minutes for submission to the DA as family resolutions.

“Your urgent invitation has come too soon. It is our wish that we give you a family spokesperson for any future correspondences so that we avoid ambushes like this invitation. We are therefore requesting an extension to allow us to finalize the consultative process,” read the letter.

Nemauzhe also confirmed that other houses were complaining but there’s nothing that could be done, even if it was clear that the selected person may not be fit for the job.

The Chisuwa family also petitioned Chivi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Innocent Matingwina, saying the selection process was flawed.

Asked for comment by TellZim News, Matingwina confirmed the selection saying it was above board and the age factor was not an issue as he was elected as per tradition.

He also acknowledged that there were complaints by other houses but said that was normal in any traditional leader selection process.

“Yes he was selected and it was done as per tradition so it was above board, however, its normal to have complaints especially with regards to traditional leaders, that’s the norm,” said Matingwina.

One family member said they had engaged the local DDC over the matter but he said the process was done and dusted so the selected member was going to be installed headman as per tradition.

“DDC Matingwina dismissed the matter with the indication that the process was done and dusted and will proceed regardless of our objections. We believe this stance is unfair and disregards our legitimate concerns” said the family member. TellZimNews