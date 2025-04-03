PRISON GUARD ARRESTED WITH SEX BOOSTER DRUGS

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer who was found in possession of illegal drugs including sex enhancing products with a street value of ZWG4 100, was yesterday sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Energy Chivasa (29) who is stationed at Zvishavane Prisons was convicted on his own plea by Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Archie Wochiwunga.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended on condition he pays a fine of US$250 or equivalent in ZWG, by April 30.

Chivasa told the court that he bought the drugs intending to start a business for his wife.

Prosecuting, Ms Audrey Kufandikamwe, told the court that Chivasa was arrested on April 1 during an impromptu search at the exit gate of Khami Maximum Prison Complex.

“On the 1st of April 2025 and at around 1pm, members of the ZPCS police were on duty when they searched the accused and recovered unregistered medicine. The accused was handed over to the CID drug section,” said Ms Kufandikamwe.

She said the recovered drugs include unregistered tablets such as ibuprofen, amoxicillin, syringes and needles and sex enhancing pills. Chronicle