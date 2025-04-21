HUGE SEND OFF FOR MARABHA



People from all walks of life yesterday gathered for the burial of comedian Charles “Marabha” Mupalume at Zinyengere Cemetery in Epworth, Harare.

The massive send-off was a testament to Marabha’s impact on the community and the entertainment industry.

Known for his pioneering role in skits and street theatre, Marabha was not just an entertainer; he was a beloved figure who brought joy and laughter to many.

His death on Saturday, after a long illness, left a void and the overwhelming turnout at his funeral highlighted the deep affection and respect he garnered throughout his life.

The affable actor was hailed as a hero in his community.

His mother, Mrs Rudo Rewani, expressed grief and gratitude, saying, “I have lost my son, but I am relieved that he was given a befitting send-off, judging by the thousands of people here.”

She struggled to navigate through the crowd as mourners honoured her son’s legacy.

“I used to underrate his works, but today, I have realised that he was a man of the people,” she emphasised.

Mrs Rewani also praised Sunrest Funeral Parlour for covering the funeral expenses.

“Marabha neither had a funeral policy nor medical aid, but these angels from Sunrest Funeral Parlour bailed us out,” she said.

“They covered everything from body collection to coffin and burial expenses. They have shown us that good people still exist, as the food we are having was paid for by them.”

Abel Chazanga, director of Sunrest Funeral Parlour, described Marabha as a legend deserving of a dignified farewell.

“The turnout at the funeral was not only a reflection of Marabha’s popularity, but also a reminder of the importance of community support. He was not only a man of the people, but a true hero in his community. You don’t get this turnout if you are not getting along well with the community,” he stressed.

“I am glad the burial has gone according to plan, although there were some minor challenges. The good thing is that he has been laid to rest, and we can only rejoice and salute his legacy. Marabha’s impact extended beyond his immediate circle; he inspired countless individuals to engage in skits,” he added.

“His dedication to uplifting others created a ripple effect that will be felt for generations. People shared stories of how he had touched their lives, reinforcing the notion that true leadership is about serving others.

“As the Epworth community gathers to honour his memory, it is essential to reflect on the values he embodied. Marabha championed kindness, resilience and unity, urging everyone to come together in times of need.

“His legacy will continue to motivate us to foster a spirit of collaboration and support, ensuring that his vision for a better community lives on.”

National Arts of Zimbabwe marketing and communication manager Agga Nyabinde remarked, “The turnout alone shows that he was indeed a veteran actor. He was one of the pioneers of skits through street theatre.”

This sentiment was shared by fellow actors, including Mai Jilimba, who lamented the loss to the arts sector, stating, “To be honest, the sector will never be the same without this hero of ours.” Herald