GEZA PROTESTORS DENIED BAIL



A Harare magistrate on Thursday denied bail to 98 activists arrested during a flopped opposition-led mass protest on 31 March, ruling that their release could lead to renewed demonstrations.

The decision means the group — comprising 90 men and 8 women — will remain in police custody until their next court appearance on 24 April.

Magistrate Isheanesu Matova justified the bail denial, stating that the protesters were likely to reconnect with their leaders, including organizers Blessed Geza and Nyokayemabhunu, and stage another protest if freed.

The activists were arrested at Robert Mugabe Square, also known as Freedom Square, opposite the Harare Magistrates Court, during an attempted march to State House to demand the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Authorities accuse the group of pelting police with stones during the demonstration, an allegation their lawyers dispute.

The defence team, led by Gift Mutisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has announced plans to appeal the bail refusal in the High Court, arguing that the ruling violates their clients’ constitutional rights.

New Ziana