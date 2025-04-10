GEZA PROTESTORS DENIED BAIL

A Harare magistrate on Thursday denied bail to 98 activists arrested during a flopped opposition-led mass protest on 31 March, ruling that their release could lead to renewed demonstrations.
The decision
means the group — comprising 90 men and 8 women — will remain in police custody
until their next court appearance on 24 April.
Magistrate
Isheanesu Matova justified the bail denial, stating that the protesters were
likely to reconnect with their leaders, including organizers Blessed Geza and
Nyokayemabhunu, and stage another protest if freed.
The activists
were arrested at Robert Mugabe Square, also known as Freedom Square, opposite
the Harare Magistrates Court, during an attempted march to State House to
demand the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Authorities
accuse the group of pelting police with stones during the demonstration, an
allegation their lawyers dispute.
The defence
team, led by Gift Mutisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has
announced plans to appeal the bail refusal in the High Court, arguing that the
ruling violates their clients’ constitutional rights.
