GEZA CARS ARSON : FOUR DRAGGED TO COURT

Four Chitungwiza men have appeared in court for allegedly carrying out a series of vehicle arson attacks at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on Friday last week.

Last Matarutse (40), Abel Jobe (47), Kizito Chinhanga (40) and Thomas Chanetsa (45) were charged with malicious damage to property when they appeared separately before Harare magistrate, Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The court remanded them in custody to April 14, advising them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that Matarutse targeted IMC Communications at 42 Lanark Road, Avondale.

He is accused of driving his silver Toyota Corolla to the premises and setting the vehicle on fire at the entrance gate, causing damage to the lighting system and a Starlink authorised dealer signpost.

Jobe is accused of attempting to destroy Sano Complex in Goromonzi after he reportedly drove his blue Nissan Sunny to the premises and set the vehicle on fire. However, the fire did not cause any significant damage.

Chinhanga is being charged with targeting Sakunda Holdings at 11 Argyle Road, Avondale.

He allegedly drove his blue Nissan X-Trail to the entrance, set the vehicle on fire, and attempted to destroy the premises.

Chanetsa allegedly attempted to burn down a DA Service Station at 486A Glenara Avenue, North Highlands in Harare.

He is accused of driving his red Toyota Raum to the forecourt and setting it on fire. The blaze was extinguished before it could cause any damage. Herald