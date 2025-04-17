GANG ARRESTED FOR SMUGGLING GOATS FROM ZIM TO SA

The trio was
nabbed on Tuesday in the Bennde Mutale area of Limpopo Province during a joint
tactical operation involving security agents from both Zimbabwe and South
Africa, who are working together to curb cross-border crimes, especially stock
theft.
Limpopo police
spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba, said the suspects were intercepted
following an intelligence-led operation spearheaded by the Makuya Police.
“Concerted
efforts by police in the province to fight border crime are yielding results
and this was evident when the Makuya Police arrested three suspects aged
between 31 and 39 for smuggling of livestock,” he said.
Col Ledwaba
said police seized a white Isuzu 4×4 pickup truck with a canopy and a large
trailer loaded with 88 goats. The total estimated value of the seized livestock
and vehicle is R470 000.
“Police
received intelligence information about a suspicious vehicle fully loaded with
goats suspected to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa. The
vehicle was monitored until it reached the tar road in Masisi, where it was
intercepted,” he said.
The suspects,
who failed to produce any documentation proving ownership of the animals, were
arrested and are expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court
on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. Investigations are still
underway.
The illegal
movement of livestock across the Limpopo River has become a perennial problem,
with goats, cattle and sheep frequently targeted by syndicates operating
between the two countries. Cross-border livestock theft, especially involving
goats, sheep and cattle, has become a growing problem in recent years,
particularly along the porous border between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The
crime not only disrupts rural livelihoods but also undermines food security and
economic stability in affected communities.
According to
security authorities, syndicates often exploit unguarded border points to move
stolen livestock, which is then sold on the South African black market for
significantly higher prices. While goats may fetch between R600 and R1 000 on
the Zimbabwean side, the same animals are sold for R3 500 or more in South
Africa, making the trade highly lucrative for smugglers.
In response to
the growing threat, both governments have ramped up joint patrols, community
policing initiatives and intelligence-sharing efforts aimed at dismantling
stock theft networks. Farmers and local residents in border communities have
also begun forming cross-border neighbourhood watch groups to track suspicious
movements and report incidents swiftly. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment