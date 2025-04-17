ED OPENS WALLET : US$1K FOR EVERY PERFORMING GROUP

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire has announced that President Mnangagwa has gifted US$1 000 to all ten provincial groups that performed at the Children’s Party.
Minister
Machakaire also spoke against drug abuse among the youth. Youth urged to take
part in national development
Child President
Pious Nleya says youths should play their part in building the country.
While giving
the vote of thanks at the Children’s Party, Nleya challenged youths to rise to
the occasion and build the country.
“This country
requires future leaders, soldiers and policemen, and those are the great people
present here.”
He also spoke
against the abuse of drugs by the youth. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment