FARM TITLE DEEDS DECENTRALISED

The Government
has begun decentralising the title deed processing system for farms, a move the
authorities say is aimed at streamlining service delivery and bringing crucial
land tenure services directly to farmers nationwide.
“The farmers
will now have full confidence to invest in medium- and long-term infrastructure
and production ventures on the farms now that there is certainty and such
investments will certainly boost productivity,” Prof Jiri said.
The title deeds
also serve as valuable collateral, enabling farmers to access loans and further
develop their operations.
“Financial
institutions require collateral security to issue loans and these title deeds
are very good collateral for that purpose,” he added.
Farmers holding
99-year leases, offer letters and permits are all eligible to benefit from the
programme, which is also designed to limit foreign ownership of agricultural
land and maintain Zimbabwean control over this critical finite resource.
To facilitate
the programme, the Government is working with financial institutions to provide
mortgage arrangements for farmers.
“Government has
engaged four banks to work with under this programme, but we expect more banks
to join in as the future of financing lies in the agriculture sector where
there are sure returns, especially now that we are climate-proofing our
agricultural production,” Prof Jiri said. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment