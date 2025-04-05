FARM TITLE DEEDS DECENTRALISED

The Government has begun decentralising the title deed processing system for farms, a move the authorities say is aimed at streamlining service delivery and bringing crucial land tenure services directly to farmers nationwide.

The programme, spearheaded by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, aims to solidify the “irreversibility of land reform” by ensuring that land becomes bankable, registrable and transferable, he said.

“The farmers will now have full confidence to invest in medium- and long-term infrastructure and production ventures on the farms now that there is certainty and such investments will certainly boost productivity,” Prof Jiri said.

The title deeds also serve as valuable collateral, enabling farmers to access loans and further develop their operations.

“Financial institutions require collateral security to issue loans and these title deeds are very good collateral for that purpose,” he added.

Farmers holding 99-year leases, offer letters and permits are all eligible to benefit from the programme, which is also designed to limit foreign ownership of agricultural land and maintain Zimbabwean control over this critical finite resource.

To facilitate the programme, the Government is working with financial institutions to provide mortgage arrangements for farmers.

“Government has engaged four banks to work with under this programme, but we expect more banks to join in as the future of financing lies in the agriculture sector where there are sure returns, especially now that we are climate-proofing our agricultural production,” Prof Jiri said. Sunday News