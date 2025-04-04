ED WILL NEVER BE UNSEATED, SAYS MINISTER

Efforts by some renegade former Zanu-PF officials to unseat the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe will fail dismally, a senior official has said.
Speaking at a
rally to drum up support for Zanu-PF Glen View South Constituency candidate Cde
Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East
Provincial Chairman, who is also the Local Government and Public Works
Minister, Cde Daniel Garwe, said efforts by some former Zanu-PF officials to
unconstitutionally undermine or remove the democratically elected Government
would come to grief.
He said the
ruling party and Government are solidly behind the leadership of President
Mnangagwa.
“President
Mnangagwa won the election (in 2023). Now, in his second term, some people are
already plotting, saying they can’t wait for his term to end and are calling
for demonstrations to remove him. What do they mean they ‘can’t wait?’
“There is no
office without a leader. Cde Mnangagwa is our President, whether they like it
or not,” Cde Garwe said.
He said
President Mnangagwa has the people at heart, as demonstrated by life-changing
development programmes, including the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme
(ERRP) and the Presidential Borehole Scheme.
“The
developmental programmes spearheaded by President Mnangagwa give us an
advantage and show that our leader is pragmatic and committed to the people.
Road
rehabilitation is ongoing under ERRP, and the borehole scheme is progressing
countrywide,” Cde Garwe said.
He also took a
swipe at fugitive former Zanu-PF member Blessed Geza.
“A stray dog
always has an owner. If you want to know its master, beat the dog, and the
owner will come out. If you want to find out the mother of a puppy, grab the
puppy, and the mother will bark and charge at you.
“Right now, we
are dealing with Geza. Even if he calls for demonstrations, do not be misled,”
said Cde Garwe.
Thanking
citizens for ignoring Geza’s calls for protests, Cde Garwe challenged him to
come out of hiding and face him directly.
“I will make
Geza wear an apology jersey for his rebellious utterances. Let me warn you,
Geza do not rebel against Zanu-PF again. Comrades, tell Geza the time for
rebels is over.
“Geza, stay in
South Africa with (Saviour) Kasukuwere if you want. Our President is Emmerson
Mnangagwa,” he said. Chronicle
