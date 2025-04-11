ED SIGNS NGO LAW

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, a controversial bill giving government increased control over the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to a government notice published in the Government Gazette, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, announced the development, stating:

“The following law, which was assented to by His Excellency the President, is published in terms of subsection 6(a) of section 131 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe — Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act (No. 1) of 2025,” said Dr. Rushwaya in General Notice 620 of 2025.

The notice, dated 11 April 2025, formalises the controversial law, which has sparked criticism from civil society organisations and human rights defenders who view it as a tool to restrict civic space in Zimbabwe.

Authorities say the new law is aimed at curbing money laundering and terrorism financing. But human rights groups warn it will severely restrict the work of civil society organisations, many of which rely on foreign funding.

The law allows government to deregister organisations accused of political activity, replace their leadership, and closely monitor foreign funding.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has in the past argued that the law would help Zimbabwe comply with international financial standards.

“This is in line with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is necessary to protect our economy from illicit flows,” he said.

But civil society organisations warned that the law could be used to silence critical voices and undermine human rights work.

However, rights groups such as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) argued that the law gives the government sweeping powers to interfere in the operations of independent organisations.

Amnesty International called it “a serious blow to freedoms of association, expression and assembly.”

Regional and international observers have also raised concerns about the law’s potential impact on Zimbabwe’s civic space.

The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders warned that the legislation could be weaponised against organisations working on governance, human rights and democracy. CITE