COPS WARN MISCHIEF MAKERS : YOU WILL BE ARRESTED



Police have issued a stern warning against mischief-makers who could be dreaming of disrupting the smooth running of business across the country, particularly the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which is underway in Bulawayo.

In response to calls by disgraced former Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza’s calls for a two-day national shutdown, starting today, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have been strategically deployed to ensure public safety and maintain order.

“We want to reiterate to Zimbabweans and visitors that the security situation is normal. The country is hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, the security situation is conducive for all socio- economic activities to take place,” he said.

“In this regard, I want to urge all Zimbabweans, and visitors to continue with their planned activities as police have put adequate security measures in place for their safety.”

Comm Nyathi said police will also arrest individuals who intend to interrupt the smooth flow of traffic and business across the country.

“The public should not be threatened or intimidated. They should engage in their normal activities on the 22nd and 23rd of this month,” he added.

Geza, who is on the police wanted list in connection with four criminal charges, including that of undermining the authority of the President, has been in hiding for almost two months.

Last month, he called on Zimbabweans to stage demonstrations, which fell on deaf ears as Zimbabweans went about their usual business.

Geza has been holding Press conferences attacking the President.

Comm Nyathi warned that anyone who could be hiding the suspect or assisting him to evade police will be liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent questioning of a suspect, Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell.

“The suspect is facing four counts of criminal charges as outlined; theft allegations as defined in Section 113 f the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said Geza is also facing two counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, that is, “Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President”.

He is also facing another count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, that is, incitement to commit public violence.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that anyone, who is harbouring the suspect or assisting him to evade police questioning will be equally liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution,” said Comm Nyathi.

“Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197,” he added. Chronicle