COPS WARN MISCHIEF MAKERS : YOU WILL BE ARRESTED

Police have issued a stern warning against mischief-makers who could be dreaming of disrupting the smooth running of business across the country, particularly the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which is underway in Bulawayo.
In response to
calls by disgraced former Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran,
Blessed Geza’s calls for a two-day national shutdown, starting today, Zimbabwe
Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have
been strategically deployed to ensure public safety and maintain order.
“We want to
reiterate to Zimbabweans and visitors that the security situation is normal.
The country is hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, the
security situation is conducive for all socio- economic activities to take
place,” he said.
“In this
regard, I want to urge all Zimbabweans, and visitors to continue with their
planned activities as police have put adequate security measures in place for
their safety.”
Comm Nyathi
said police will also arrest individuals who intend to interrupt the smooth
flow of traffic and business across the country.
“The public
should not be threatened or intimidated. They should engage in their normal
activities on the 22nd and 23rd of this month,” he added.
Geza, who is on
the police wanted list in connection with four criminal charges, including that
of undermining the authority of the President, has been in hiding for almost
two months.
Last month, he
called on Zimbabweans to stage demonstrations, which fell on deaf ears as
Zimbabweans went about their usual business.
Geza has been
holding Press conferences attacking the President.
Comm Nyathi
warned that anyone who could be hiding the suspect or assisting him to evade
police will be liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent
questioning of a suspect, Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell.
“The suspect is
facing four counts of criminal charges as outlined; theft allegations as
defined in Section 113 f the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter
9: 23,” he said.
Comm Nyathi
said Geza is also facing two counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of
the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, that is,
“Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President”.
He is also
facing another count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law
Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, that is, incitement to commit public
violence.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police reiterates that anyone, who is harbouring the suspect or
assisting him to evade police questioning will be equally liable for arrest and
subsequent prosecution,” said Comm Nyathi.
“Anyone with
information should contact the National Complaints Desk on telephone number
(0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197,” he added. Chronicle
