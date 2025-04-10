skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 21 April 2025
$10M : WE DID GOOD
Monday, April 21, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN RUMBLED SERVING BROTHER'S SENTENCE
WOMAN DEFENDS BABY DADDY AS MURDERED ZIMBA IS BURIED
The gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean man in South Africa in a love triangle has left his family demanding answers on, among many things, the ...
ZIMBA BRUTALLY KILLED IN LOVE TRIANGLE IN SA
Joburg-based activist Moreboys Munetsi has intervened to assist the family of a Zimbabwean man, Emmanuel Mahamba, who was brutally murdered ...
JOBLESS MAN TO LOSE HOUSE OVER US$2 500 LOAN
A Kuwadzana Extension couple is on the verge of losing their house over a US$2500 loan. Peston Kamberere, 57, and Betty Sachinda, 55, appl...
GEZA : LETS SHUTS DOWN ZIM
General Blessed Geza has declared a 2-DAY NATIONAL SHUTDOWN 22 & 23 April. This is not a request. It’s a call to resistance. No work....
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment