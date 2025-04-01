1 000 SINGLES THRONG EVENT

More than 1000 single women on Saturday gathered at the Garden of Eden in Hatfield for a prayer meeting.
Organised by
the Daughters Of Virtue (DOV) popularly known as “Tadhinihwa Group”, the prayer
meeting was part of the ministry’s annual prayer events, focusing on the needs
and concerns of single individuals.
Ministry
spokesperson, Pastor Blessed said among the singles, mainly divorcees were
meeting Prophetess Memory Matimbire specifically for prayers addressing their
spiritual and emotional well-being.
“The Singles
prayer day does not necessarily indicate a marriage crisis in Zimbabwe but
rather provides a supportive platform for singles, acknowledging the unique
challenges they face.
“Few men were
present at the event, although women made up the majority of attendees, which
is common in many prayer gatherings.
“Single women
often face challenges such as disappointments, late marriages, caring for
children alone, social stigma, financial struggles, emotional isolation,
difficulties in balancing work and family responsibilities among others,” said
Pastor Blessed.
He said DOV
also hosts other annual events catering to individuals with different needs,
such as the Hannah Department for barren women, Widows Department for widows,
and Youth events. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment