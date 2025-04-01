1 000 SINGLES THRONG EVENT



More than 1000 single women on Saturday gathered at the Garden of Eden in Hatfield for a prayer meeting.

Organised by the Daughters Of Virtue (DOV) popularly known as “Tadhinihwa Group”, the prayer meeting was part of the ministry’s annual prayer events, focusing on the needs and concerns of single individuals.

Ministry spokesperson, Pastor Blessed said among the singles, mainly divorcees were meeting Prophetess Memory Matimbire specifically for prayers addressing their spiritual and emotional well-being.

“The Singles prayer day does not necessarily indicate a marriage crisis in Zimbabwe but rather provides a supportive platform for singles, acknowledging the unique challenges they face.

“Few men were present at the event, although women made up the majority of attendees, which is common in many prayer gatherings.

“Single women often face challenges such as disappointments, late marriages, caring for children alone, social stigma, financial struggles, emotional isolation, difficulties in balancing work and family responsibilities among others,” said Pastor Blessed.

He said DOV also hosts other annual events catering to individuals with different needs, such as the Hannah Department for barren women, Widows Department for widows, and Youth events. H Metro