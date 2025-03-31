ZIMBABWEANS STAY AWAY



Most Zimbabweans across major cities and towns chose to stay at home, effectively shutting down operations on March 31— a day earmarked for demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial bid for a third term.

The mass stay-away dealt a significant blow to the government’s attempts to project the day as business as usual, exposing growing discontent over the ruling Zanu PF’s efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

In the days leading up to the planned protest, the Zimbabwean government deployed heavy security forces, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

Military and police vehicles, some numbering up to 20 in a single patrol, roamed the streets, with soldiers in riot gear and police officers on high alert.

The show of force stunned citizens, prompting many to stay indoors rather than risk confrontations with security personnel.

The movement, dubbed March 31 (M31) Resistance, was initiated by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a war veteran and former intelligence officer reportedly aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has reportedly intensified in recent months, with Mnangagwa’s faction pushing for a constitutional amendment to extend his presidency to 2030 — a move strongly opposed by Chiwenga’s camp.

As the day began in Bulawayo, it was far from business as usual, with major businesses, including small shops and informal market stalls, remaining closed.

Only large supermarkets and food outlets cautiously remained open, while several schools shut their doors and others turned away students.

Public transportation was scarce, leaving commuters stranded as buses and taxis largely avoided the city centre.

In Harare, tensions escalated by midday as protesters gathered at Rotten Row Road, chanting anti-Mnangagwa slogans such as “Taramba 2030” (We reject 2030). The demonstrators, mostly youths, barricaded roads with stones, prompting a police crackdown. CITE