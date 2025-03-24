WOMAN LOSES US$4 500 IN AUSTRALIAN VISA SCAM

Two Bulawayo men who allegedly defrauded a woman of US$4 500 after promising to facilitate the processing of an Australian visa and work permit, yesterday appeared in court facing fraud charges.

Deryl William Midzi (31) and Bekithemba Orrin Ndlovu (36) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mr Maxwell Ncube and were remanded to April 4, on US$100 bail each.

Prosecutor Josephine Guzazhira told the court that Midzi and Ndlovu misrepresented to Ms Thulisiwe Dube that they were agents from an Australian-based company, Abroad Visions Agency and could secure employment for her overseas.

“Sometime in July 2024, the accused misrepresented to the complainant that they were agents of an Australian-based company called Abroad Visions Agency and could secure employment for her in Australia,” he said.

The two accused allegedly told Ms Dube that the cost of the work permit and visa was US$7 000 and she paid US$4 500 with the intention of paying the balance later.

The court heard that the accused promised Ms Dube that her documents were going to be ready between 120 and 140 days.

Mr Guzazhira said when the complainant did not receive the documents after the promised period, she realised she had been duped and made a police report, leading to the pair's arrest.