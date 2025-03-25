WOMAN, CHILD DIES DURING PRAYERS

Mystery surrounds a sudden death of a Hopley woman and a child during prayers.
Sheba Mudzika
together with another lady were reported to have conducted prayers to a sick
15-year-old girl brought to the shrine.
Sheba felt
dizzy, collapsed and died. She was 48. The girl died few minutes after, and
Sheba was rushed to Southern Cross Clinic.
Sources said
the girl was not feeling well when she travelled from Mt Darwin
“The girl was
received at Mbare Musika from Mt Darwin. She started to discharge blood upon
reaching the shrine.
“Sheba and the
other lady started praying for the girl. Sheba collapsed and passed on and the
girl also died at the shrine.
“As we speak,
some are scared of attending the funeral of the girl claiming that mourners
have been experiencing strange things at the house,” said the source.
Sheba’s husband
Jealous Nyamanyandu, 52, told H-Metro that his wife suffered a mysterious
death.
“My wife had
not been sick or complaining of anything. She talked of a sudden serious
headache, collapsed and breathed her last.
“I am not sure
about issues being said about this death but what I know is that Sheba
complained of a headache after conducting prayers on the girl,” he said.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a sudden death case in Hopley Zone 6. On March 23, 2025 at around
1100hours, the deceased returned home from their prayers and started
complaining of a terrible headache.
“She collapsed
and was rushed to Southern Cross Clinic where she was pronounced dead upon
arrival,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment