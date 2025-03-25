WOMAN, CHILD DIES DURING PRAYERS

Mystery surrounds a sudden death of a Hopley woman and a child during prayers.

Sheba Mudzika together with another lady were reported to have conducted prayers to a sick 15-year-old girl brought to the shrine.

Sheba felt dizzy, collapsed and died. She was 48. The girl died few minutes after, and Sheba was rushed to Southern Cross Clinic.

Sources said the girl was not feeling well when she travelled from Mt Darwin

“The girl was received at Mbare Musika from Mt Darwin. She started to discharge blood upon reaching the shrine.

“Sheba and the other lady started praying for the girl. Sheba collapsed and passed on and the girl also died at the shrine.

“As we speak, some are scared of attending the funeral of the girl claiming that mourners have been experiencing strange things at the house,” said the source.

Sheba’s husband Jealous Nyamanyandu, 52, told H-Metro that his wife suffered a mysterious death.

“My wife had not been sick or complaining of anything. She talked of a sudden serious headache, collapsed and breathed her last.

“I am not sure about issues being said about this death but what I know is that Sheba complained of a headache after conducting prayers on the girl,” he said.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a sudden death case in Hopley Zone 6. On March 23, 2025 at around 1100hours, the deceased returned home from their prayers and started complaining of a terrible headache.

“She collapsed and was rushed to Southern Cross Clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro