TAGWIREI MAKES HISTORY



Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has made history by becoming the first black person to be accorded the Global Award of Excellency by the General Conference of The Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA).

The business mogul was conferred with the award at Solusi University at the weekend. The Maryland-headquartered organisation (Seventh-Day Adventist Church-General Conference) believes the award should create interest within the world for Adventists to assist institutions of the church.

The Global Award of Excellency is the prestigious accolade in the SDA church awarded to an individual who has made a global impact on education with the church worldwide.Tagwirei became the first black person to receive such an award owing to the work being done by his Bridging the Gap Foundation (BGF) which has transformed at least 63 Adventist schools across Zimbabwe through availing of tractors, farming implements and infrastructural development.

At Solusi University, projects worth at least US$7m have been implemented and are at different stages of completion.Solusi University vice-chancellor Khumbulani Mpofu said Tagwirei’s works were there for everyone to see at the university, with ongoing projects being key to the transformation of the institution towards self-sustenance.

These include] installation of a comprehensive turnkey irrigation system at Mananda Farm, including electrical and pump plants, conveyance systems, infield setups, fencing, and telemetry control systems,” he said.SDA church General Conference director (Education), Lisa Hardy, said the BGF founder was the first black person to scoop the award owing to his immense contribution to education in Zimbabwe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Europe.

“Through his Bridging Gap Foundation, Tagwirei’s outreach extends well beyond the university. His dedicated capacity-building and welfare programmes are making a significant impact across the region’s primary and secondary schools. Under the Centres of Influence Department, numerous beneficiary institutions including Bindura University, among others are receiving enhanced support designed to uplift educational standards and foster community growth. If my memory serves me right, Mr Tagwirei is the first black person to scoop this award. He has done tremendous work in boosting the local education sector,”

Hardy said.In his acceptance speech, Tagwirei said education was a centre of influence hence it must transform nations through the implementation of tangible projects.“When we dedicate ourselves to the Lord’s work, we do not do it for accolades or recognition — we do it out of obedience, love and a deep sense of mission. Yet, standing here today, I feel profoundly humbled that the work we do has been noticed and appreciated at such a high level,” Tagwirei said. “For me, Solusi University has been more than just an institution; it is a pillar of Adventist education, a beacon of excellence and a centre of influence. This is why we have invested over US$7 million in capacity building at the Solusi farm — not merely as a financial contribution but as a deliberate and strategic effort to ensure that our beloved university has long-term sustainability, self-sufficiency and a future of excellence. “Our institutions must not only survive; they must thrive. And that requires leadership, vision and commitment.” Newsday