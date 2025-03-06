TWO PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAIL

Two inmates have escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has said.
Feliciano
Simango (also known as Fidelis Jorum Mauyangwe) and Never Matoma, escaped on
Wednesday.
Simango was
serving a three-year sentence for theft, while Matoma was serving 47 months for
unlawful entry and theft.
In a statement,
ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi said the escapees took
advantage of a situation during a supervised work assignment outside the prison
facility.
They unlawfully
accessed a ZPCS vehicle but were involved in an accident approximately 2.5 km
from the site, which rendered the vehicle inoperable.
The escapees
then fled on foot.
Asst Comm
Khanyezi said the incident is now under investigation, and security measures
have been reinforced to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may assist in locating the escapees to the nearest police station or correctional facility. Herald
