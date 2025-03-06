TWO PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAIL

Two inmates have escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has said.

Feliciano Simango (also known as Fidelis Jorum Mauyangwe) and Never Matoma, escaped on Wednesday.

Simango was serving a three-year sentence for theft, while Matoma was serving 47 months for unlawful entry and theft.

In a statement, ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi said the escapees took advantage of a situation during a supervised work assignment outside the prison facility.

They unlawfully accessed a ZPCS vehicle but were involved in an accident approximately 2.5 km from the site, which rendered the vehicle inoperable.

The escapees then fled on foot.

Asst Comm Khanyezi said the incident is now under investigation, and security measures have been reinforced to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may assist in locating the escapees to the nearest police station or correctional facility. Herald