PAPA DUPES GRIEVING CONGREGANT

Deliverance and Solutions Church founder, Pastor Desmond Parirehwa (38) allegedly duped a 79-year-old woman of a stand worth $25 000.

Ms Elizabeth Fadhuka gave her residential stand’s documents to Parirehwa for safekeeping when she went to the United Kingdom, with the instruction that he was supposed to hand them over to her family.

It is alleged that sometime in 2010, Parirehwa befriended Ms Fadhuku as she was grieving the loss of her two sons. He offered her counselling services.

In 2012, Ms Fadhuka fell ill and made arrangements to travel to the UK for treatment. She then gave Parirehwa documents for her Mzari property for safekeeping.

Six years later, Ms Fadhuku’s daughter, Misitia Marsh, asked Parirehwa to hand over the documents to her but he became evasive.

Parirehwa occupied the stand in 2020 and erected some structures without Ms Fadhuku’s consent. He registered the stand in his name.

Efforts to reclaim the stand were in vain and a police report was made, leading to Parirehwa’s arrest.

He was granted $200 bail and remanded to March 13. Herald