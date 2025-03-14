MOBILE TOILETS : GARWE RESTAURANT OWNER DUPED OF US$48K

The director of Exclusive Projects Private Limited Takudzwa Munyawarara was convicted last week and sentenced by Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda for duping Garwe Restaurant owner of US$48 000 for buying mobile toilets in China.

The complainant is Mandy Mvukwe. In her ruling magistrate Chibanda initially slapped Munywarara with an 18-month jail term before suspending six months on condition of good behavior and another six months on condition that he restitutes the money by April 15.

He will serve an effective six months in jail. Munyawarara pleaded not guilty during a full trial.

The court heard that in May last year, Mvukwe decided to venture into the business of providing mobile toilets for hire at various functions.

She engaged Munyawarara who claimed to have the capacity to import mobile toilets from China on her behalf.

He allegedly indicated that he would supply the mobile toilets at US$300 each. She engaged Munyawarara to facilitate and import 160 mobile toilets from China for US$300 per unit including duty, and transport.

On June 25, Munyawarara collected US$48 000 from Mvukwe’s house in the presence of Prisca Chatyoka for the sole purpose of purchasing 160 mobile toilets and delivering them to her.

Munyawarara allegedly promised to supply the mobile toilets by the end of July 2023. After the agreed period lapsed, Mvukwe made a follow-up and Munyawarara gave excuses and became evasive.

In his defence, Munyawarara denied ever defrauding Mvukwe or misrepresenting to her that he could source and supply her with mobile toilets from China.

He told the court that the allegations were a product of her imagination designed to conceal an illegal transaction. Herald