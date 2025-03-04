MIXED REACTIONS MAKANDIWA'S CHALLENGE

The Million Dollar Challenge, which has dominated social media, has provoked mixed feelings with one bible scholar even warning United Family International Church (UFI) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa that he was falling into the trap of the Devil.

Prophet Makandiwa has challenged ordinary folks, sangoma and prophets to a public test of their so-called powers in which the man of cloth will give US$1 million to anyone who correctly reveals what would be in his pocket.

He said he did not have that kind of money and would have to borrow it to honour his pledge if someone can prove him wrong.

The challenge has been extended to Nigerians, Kenyans and Ugandans.

“I’m giving you a test right here,” Prophet Makandiwa said. “If anyone can prophesy and if there is a witchdoctor who can see, who gets told things by demons, we can arrange for you to come here on Sunday.

“We are not praying for each other, I am not going to do anything difficult. I will just put something in my pocket and the one who will tell me what is in my pocket, I will borrow US$1 million.

“In front of all these people we will sign, I don’t have the money but I am saying we will sign an agreement and you can sue me. It’s not a joke.”

He said he was ready to fly those who want to be part of the challenge from places like Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda but they should be prepared to refund him his expenses if they fail the test.

Prophet Makandiwa’s mission is to prove that many people were spreading lies that they have some mysterious powers when the reality is that they don’t have any powers.

However, this has triggered mixed reactions.

One Bible Scholar, Fungai Maponga, warned Prophet Makandiwa he could be falling into a trap set by the Devil.

“We respect Prophet Makandiwa as a teacher of the word but, on pledging money, he made a mistake.

“Had he challenged the sangomas and prophets without promising money, we could have understood him better since there are a number of false prophets and sangomas.

“Jesus’ powers were tempted by the Devil but he replied by quoting the word of God.

“Prophet Makandiwa must admit that he got carried away by making that challenge, it’s not Biblical and is based on material things being sought by the people he is challenging.

“He failed his test of integrity by promising a million dollars.

“How can he be different from false prophets and sangomas who need money when he is also pledging money?

“A demon can not remove another demon. The money promised is the demon.”

Prophet Passion Java responded by challenging Prophet Makandiwa’s powers.

“On Sunday VaMakandiwa ndirikuuya nechirema chikafamba ndokupai 10 million USD,” he said in his social media post.

A Chitungwiza-based Prophet, popularly known as ‘Miracle Paul,’ warned those who want to try and win the money.

“Chenjerai kuti munodzoka musisawone kana chinhu ikoko,” said Miracle Paul in his post.

However, some have stood Prophet Makandiwa.

“Elijah dealt heavily with false prophets of Baari. We want Makandiwa to do the same,” said a woman who chose not to identify herself.

When H-Metro tried to contact Prophet Makandiwa to discuss his challenge, his spokesperson, Prophet Prime Kufa, said the man of cloth was not taking any questions.

“A number of media houses have called seeking an interview with Prophet Makandiwa.

“He said he is not taking questions since he has said everything in the post circulating,” said Prophet Kufa. H Metro