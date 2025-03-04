MIXED REACTIONS MAKANDIWA'S CHALLENGE

The Million Dollar Challenge, which has dominated social media, has provoked mixed feelings with one bible scholar even warning United Family International Church (UFI) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa that he was falling into the trap of the Devil.
Prophet
Makandiwa has challenged ordinary folks, sangoma and prophets to a public test
of their so-called powers in which the man of cloth will give US$1 million to
anyone who correctly reveals what would be in his pocket.
He said he did
not have that kind of money and would have to borrow it to honour his pledge if
someone can prove him wrong.
The challenge
has been extended to Nigerians, Kenyans and Ugandans.
“I’m giving you
a test right here,” Prophet Makandiwa said. “If anyone can prophesy and if
there is a witchdoctor who can see, who gets told things by demons, we can
arrange for you to come here on Sunday.
“We are not
praying for each other, I am not going to do anything difficult. I will just
put something in my pocket and the one who will tell me what is in my pocket, I
will borrow US$1 million.
“In front of
all these people we will sign, I don’t have the money but I am saying we will
sign an agreement and you can sue me. It’s not a joke.”
He said he was
ready to fly those who want to be part of the challenge from places like
Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda but they should be prepared to refund him his
expenses if they fail the test.
Prophet
Makandiwa’s mission is to prove that many people were spreading lies that they
have some mysterious powers when the reality is that they don’t have any
powers.
However, this
has triggered mixed reactions.
One Bible
Scholar, Fungai Maponga, warned Prophet Makandiwa he could be falling into a
trap set by the Devil.
“We respect
Prophet Makandiwa as a teacher of the word but, on pledging money, he made a
mistake.
“Had he
challenged the sangomas and prophets without promising money, we could have
understood him better since there are a number of false prophets and sangomas.
“Jesus’ powers
were tempted by the Devil but he replied by quoting the word of God.
“Prophet
Makandiwa must admit that he got carried away by making that challenge, it’s
not Biblical and is based on material things being sought by the people he is
challenging.
“He failed his
test of integrity by promising a million dollars.
“How can he be
different from false prophets and sangomas who need money when he is also
pledging money?
“A demon can
not remove another demon. The money promised is the demon.”
Prophet Passion
Java responded by challenging Prophet Makandiwa’s powers.
“On Sunday
VaMakandiwa ndirikuuya nechirema chikafamba ndokupai 10 million USD,” he said
in his social media post.
A
Chitungwiza-based Prophet, popularly known as ‘Miracle Paul,’ warned those who
want to try and win the money.
“Chenjerai kuti
munodzoka musisawone kana chinhu ikoko,” said Miracle Paul in his post.
However, some
have stood Prophet Makandiwa.
“Elijah dealt
heavily with false prophets of Baari. We want Makandiwa to do the same,” said a
woman who chose not to identify herself.
When H-Metro
tried to contact Prophet Makandiwa to discuss his challenge, his spokesperson,
Prophet Prime Kufa, said the man of cloth was not taking any questions.
“A number of
media houses have called seeking an interview with Prophet Makandiwa.
“He said he is
not taking questions since he has said everything in the post circulating,”
said Prophet Kufa. H Metro
