FIVE KILL GOAT THIEF

Five men from from Farm 15 Hippo Valley, Chiredzi fatally assaulted a 30-year-old man from the same area while his accomplice escaped after they caught the two skinning a goat they had stolen on March 2, 2025.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death of Rutendo Ncube (30) at the hands of Wayne Makosi (27), Decent Munguni (26), David Muwadzanira (24), Leavas Mushava (18) and Panashe Simbi (19) and urged members of the public to not take matters in their hands but report to the police.

“I confirm the death a Chiredzi man who was assaulted for stealing a goat. I urge citizens not to take matters in their hands and punish criminals but rather report to the police,” said Inspector Dhewa.

It is alleged that on the fateful day at around 0500 hours, Ncube and a male accomplice arrived at one Tanyaradzwa Mhari’s barn and started slaughtering a goat.

Mhari discovered the intrusion and alerted Makosi, Munguni, Muwadzanira, Mushava and Simbi who advanced towards Ncube and his partner who both attempted to flee.

However during the chase, Ncube fell into a pit which was one meter deep and five meters wide while his partner escaped. The five now accused caught up with Ncube and started assaulting him with fists and switches until he became unconscious and died on the spot.

Ncube had two cuts on the back of the head, bruises from his back and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Mhari was later informed and he reported the matter to ZRP Chiredzi and the five were arrested.

Ncube’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem. TellZimNews