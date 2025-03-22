ED CONGRATULATES HIS WIFE



President Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) have extended warm congratulations to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on her 62nd birthday, praising her contributions to national development and social welfare.

In a statement released yesterday, the OPC praised Dr Mnangagwa for her unwavering support to President Mnangagwa and significant contributions to advancing the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“His Excellency the President, Honourable Vice Presidents, Honourable Ministers of State, the Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet join the nation in celebrating the 62nd birthday of Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa,” reads the statement.

“Your supportive role to His Excellency the President adds great momentum to the pace at which we are making progress towards the attainment of the national vision to elevate Zimbabwe to an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

“As champion of women’s empowerment, health ambassador, patron of Angel of Hope Foundation and other major national campaigns including: Environment and Animals; Agric4She; and National Culture and Heritage, you are contributing immensely to national economic development and the uplifting of livelihoods countrywide.”

Dr Mnangagwa was also lauded for her efforts in supporting vulnerable groups, combating drug abuse, improving healthcare and education and promoting environmental conservation.

Her work in tourism, cultural preservation and national hygiene campaigns was also recognised.

“The nation is grateful for your tireless efforts that continue to give hope and relief to the vulnerable in society, including the abandoned and victims of drugs and substances,” the statement continued.