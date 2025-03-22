ED CONGRATULATES HIS WIFE

President Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) have extended warm congratulations to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on her 62nd birthday, praising her contributions to national development and social welfare.
In a statement
released yesterday, the OPC praised Dr Mnangagwa for her unwavering support to
President Mnangagwa and significant contributions to advancing the country’s
Vision 2030 agenda.
“His Excellency
the President, Honourable Vice Presidents, Honourable Ministers of State, the
Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and staff in
the Office of the President and Cabinet join the nation in celebrating the 62nd
birthday of Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr
Auxillia Mnangagwa,” reads the statement.
“Your
supportive role to His Excellency the President adds great momentum to the pace
at which we are making progress towards the attainment of the national vision
to elevate Zimbabwe to an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society
by 2030.
“As champion of
women’s empowerment, health ambassador, patron of Angel of Hope Foundation and
other major national campaigns including: Environment and Animals; Agric4She;
and National Culture and Heritage, you are contributing immensely to national
economic development and the uplifting of livelihoods countrywide.”
Dr Mnangagwa
was also lauded for her efforts in supporting vulnerable groups, combating drug
abuse, improving healthcare and education and promoting environmental
conservation.
Her work in
tourism, cultural preservation and national hygiene campaigns was also
recognised.
“The nation is
grateful for your tireless efforts that continue to give hope and relief to the
vulnerable in society, including the abandoned and victims of drugs and
substances,” the statement continued.
