YOU WILL NOT DERAIL 2030 PROJECTS : ED WARNS MINISTERS



President Mnangagwa yesterday cracked the whip on under-performing Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who are creating unnecessary glitches in Government operations by failing to submit reports and attending vital Cabinet Committee meetings.

Keeping his hand on the pulse of national development, President Mnangagwa had a lively session with 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who are in charge of the country’s 10 administrative provinces.

The meeting was held at State House in Harare.

The President said for Government to have an effective National Devolution Agenda, Provincial Ministers must submit comprehensive and timely reports.

He said these include both ad-hoc as well as routine reports on the state of provinces, highlighting all aspects including those on economic affairs.

President Mnangagwa said it is unfortunate that some provinces are failing to make these submissions.

“This is unacceptable and tantamount to dereliction of duty. Similarly, the non-attendance to Cabinet Committee meetings by some Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in 2024 was glaring.

“As a result, Cabinet committee submissions missed vital input from Provinces. This anomaly must be adequately addressed. I expect provinces to emerge stronger, dynamic and competitive economic hubs, with marked growth across all sectors,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the primary task of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution was to improve the people’s living standards and achieve shared prosperity, as is envisaged in his development philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

As such, the President said the ministers should be unrelenting in attending to challenges, taking necessary risks to overcome obstacles by implementing solutions that benefit the people.

“Hesitation, the dragging of feet and fence-sitting are not acceptable dispositions under my administration. Additionally, increased momentum to achieve our national development aspirations requires leaders who are bold, focused, hardworking and prepared to make the requisite personal sacrifices for unprecedented results.

“Individually and collectively decide to be counted as those possessing these traits. This is the spirit that saw us realise our independence, freedom and peace to become masters of our own destiny,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF under his leadership always has people at heart with Devolution a critical pillar for national unity, social cohesion and safeguarding the indivisibility of Zimbabwe as a sovereign-unitary State.

“As Provincial Ministers, you are directed to demonstrate the leadership capability, integrity and humility that rallies all our communities, across all districts, within provinces, around the common national vision, and the indivisibility of our country,” he said.

“You have a duty at the grassroots level to ensure that our society has vitality and hope, living in unity, peace and harmony. It is under such environments that we can realise sustainable development and prosperity for our motherland for both present and future generations.”

President Mnangagwa said he is now shifting paradigms, transforming Ministries of Provincial Affairs and Devolution from being merely administrative or ceremonial to championing economic development programmes at sub-national level.

The President said the consistent implementation of a provincial fiscal performance analysis dashboard and monitoring of the socio-economic performance of provinces must be prioritised in the co-ordination of the offices of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs.

“It is commendable that Provincial Economic Development Plans have since been validated for alignment with our National Development Strategy.

“The implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 must give impetus and greater focus on building modern, sustainable and resilient Provincial economies,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said all the 10 provinces are blessed with God-given natural resources and the communities must remain good custodians of such endowments and be active players in their transformation into bankable, life changing investment opportunities and projects.

In the face of natural disasters including the El-Nino induced drought last year, President Mnangagwa urged the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs to continue ensuring the timely delivery of assistance across districts and wards within provinces.

The President also took a swipe at some private voluntary organisations that tend to advance clandestine agendas.

“I call upon provincial structures to shun and expose any machinations and underhand activities that seek to reverse the progress we have achieved as the Second Republic,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the supremacy of the ruling party, Zanu PF, over the Government remains an enduring and integral principle to their work.

“Provinces should continue to work with traditional leaders and party structures, so that our people participate in decision-making and also take ownership in the implementation of Government projects and programmes.

“Joint meetings and seamless co-ordination with the party and development committees at appropriate levels, should be improved. Programmes and projects being undertaken within the provinces must be clearly articulated, including their overall impact on the livelihoods of our people.

“I urge ministries, departments and agencies at provincial level, including councils, to remain duty bound and committed to the realisation and protection of our national interests and development aspirations,” he said.

The President said as the nation builds resilience and adaptive capacity for sustained economic transformation, the ‘business-as usual’ approach and narrow turf wars should be decisively dismantled.

Unity of purpose, dedication, and innovation coupled with efficient co-ordination in the implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects, the President added, are critical building blocks for the realisation of Vision 2030 and must be key priorities.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, said the meeting was vital as it pushes them to work harder in achieving vision 2030. Chronicle