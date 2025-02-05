YOU WILL NOT DERAIL 2030 PROJECTS : ED WARNS MINISTERS

President Mnangagwa yesterday cracked the whip on under-performing Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who are creating unnecessary glitches in Government operations by failing to submit reports and attending vital Cabinet Committee meetings.
Keeping his hand on the pulse of national
development, President Mnangagwa had a lively session with 10 Ministers of
State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who are in charge of the country’s
10 administrative provinces.
The meeting was
held at State House in Harare.
The President
said for Government to have an effective National Devolution Agenda, Provincial
Ministers must submit comprehensive and timely reports.
He said these
include both ad-hoc as well as routine reports on the state of provinces,
highlighting all aspects including those on economic affairs.
President
Mnangagwa said it is unfortunate that some provinces are failing to make these
submissions.
“This is
unacceptable and tantamount to dereliction of duty. Similarly, the
non-attendance to Cabinet Committee meetings by some Ministers of State for
Provincial Affairs and Devolution in 2024 was glaring.
“As a result,
Cabinet committee submissions missed vital input from Provinces. This anomaly
must be adequately addressed. I expect provinces to emerge stronger, dynamic
and competitive economic hubs, with marked growth across all sectors,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said the primary task of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution was to improve the people’s living standards and achieve shared
prosperity, as is envisaged in his development philosophy of “leaving no one
and no place behind”.
As such, the
President said the ministers should be unrelenting in attending to challenges,
taking necessary risks to overcome obstacles by implementing solutions that
benefit the people.
“Hesitation,
the dragging of feet and fence-sitting are not acceptable dispositions under my
administration. Additionally, increased momentum to achieve our national
development aspirations requires leaders who are bold, focused, hardworking and
prepared to make the requisite personal sacrifices for unprecedented results.
“Individually
and collectively decide to be counted as those possessing these traits. This is
the spirit that saw us realise our independence, freedom and peace to become
masters of our own destiny,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF under his leadership always has people at heart with
Devolution a critical pillar for national unity, social cohesion and
safeguarding the indivisibility of Zimbabwe as a sovereign-unitary State.
“As Provincial
Ministers, you are directed to demonstrate the leadership capability, integrity
and humility that rallies all our communities, across all districts, within
provinces, around the common national vision, and the indivisibility of our
country,” he said.
“You have a
duty at the grassroots level to ensure that our society has vitality and hope,
living in unity, peace and harmony. It is under such environments that we can
realise sustainable development and prosperity for our motherland for both
present and future generations.”
President
Mnangagwa said he is now shifting paradigms, transforming Ministries of
Provincial Affairs and Devolution from being merely administrative or
ceremonial to championing economic development programmes at sub-national
level.
The President
said the consistent implementation of a provincial fiscal performance analysis
dashboard and monitoring of the socio-economic performance of provinces must be
prioritised in the co-ordination of the offices of Ministers of State for
Provincial Affairs.
“It is
commendable that Provincial Economic Development Plans have since been
validated for alignment with our National Development Strategy.
“The
implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 must give impetus and
greater focus on building modern, sustainable and resilient Provincial
economies,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said all the 10 provinces are blessed with God-given natural
resources and the communities must remain good custodians of such endowments
and be active players in their transformation into bankable, life changing
investment opportunities and projects.
In the face of
natural disasters including the El-Nino induced drought last year, President
Mnangagwa urged the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs to continue
ensuring the timely delivery of assistance across districts and wards within
provinces.
The President
also took a swipe at some private voluntary organisations that tend to advance
clandestine agendas.
“I call upon
provincial structures to shun and expose any machinations and underhand
activities that seek to reverse the progress we have achieved as the Second
Republic,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said the supremacy of the ruling party, Zanu PF, over the Government
remains an enduring and integral principle to their work.
“Provinces
should continue to work with traditional leaders and party structures, so that
our people participate in decision-making and also take ownership in the
implementation of Government projects and programmes.
“Joint meetings
and seamless co-ordination with the party and development committees at
appropriate levels, should be improved. Programmes and projects being
undertaken within the provinces must be clearly articulated, including their
overall impact on the livelihoods of our people.
“I urge
ministries, departments and agencies at provincial level, including councils,
to remain duty bound and committed to the realisation and protection of our
national interests and development aspirations,” he said.
The President
said as the nation builds resilience and adaptive capacity for sustained
economic transformation, the ‘business-as usual’ approach and narrow turf wars
should be decisively dismantled.
Unity of
purpose, dedication, and innovation coupled with efficient co-ordination in the
implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects, the President
added, are critical building blocks for the realisation of Vision 2030 and must
be key priorities.
Minister of
State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, said the
meeting was vital as it pushes them to work harder in achieving vision 2030.
Chronicle
