YOU SPENT MY MONEY : MAN RAPES LOVER

A Borrowdale man has been arrested for raping his lover after claiming she has been spending his money while rejecting his demands for the two to have sex.

Masimba Chandavengerwa, 62, visited his lover, aged 34, at her house in Msasa Park and found her leaving her bathroom.

He dragged her into the bedroom and raped he once, without protection, arguing that she had been spending his cash and denying him sex. The lover reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a Borrowdale man for raping his girlfriend,” said Insp Chakanza. “On that particular occasion, the complainant was alone with the children since her maid had knocked off duty.

“The accused person forced complainant to the wall and raped her once. The complainant was escorted to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examinations,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro