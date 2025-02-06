YOU SPENT MY MONEY : MAN RAPES LOVER

A Borrowdale man has been arrested for raping his lover after claiming she has been spending his money while rejecting his demands for the two to have sex.
Masimba
Chandavengerwa, 62, visited his lover, aged 34, at her house in Msasa Park and
found her leaving her bathroom.
He dragged her
into the bedroom and raped he once, without protection, arguing that she had
been spending his cash and denying him sex. The lover reported the matter to
the police, leading to his arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
arrest.
“Police arrested a Borrowdale man for raping his girlfriend,” said Insp Chakanza. “On that particular occasion, the complainant was alone with the children since her maid had knocked off duty.
“The accused person forced complainant to the wall and raped her once. The complainant was escorted to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examinations,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
