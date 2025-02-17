WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING THROWN FROM FLAT BY HUBBY

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Bulawayo after allegedly throwing his wife out of a window during a domestic dispute at their home in Burombo Flats on Saturday night.

A source from the area, speaking to CITE on condition of anonymity, said they heard a heated argument from the couple’s flat at around 10 PM. The husband was reportedly confronting his wife over a phone number he had found on her phone.

“It was around 10 PM when the argument started. The husband was demanding answers about a number he had seen on his wife’s phone,” the source said.

“An hour later, she fell from the window of their flat, landing on the ground below. She broke her leg and sustained other injuries. She was taken to hospital, but sadly, she died yesterday afternoon.”

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident.

“Police confirms the arrest of Meluleki Ndlovu a male adult aged 44 of Burombo flats Bulawayo in connection with a murder case of his wife Siphiwe Ndlovu a female adult aged 33,” said Asst Inspector Msebele.

According to police, Meluleki assaulted Siphiwe inside their locked flat. In an attempt to escape, she stepped onto a sofa and jumped out of the window.

“She sustained a fractured right leg, a swollen stomach, and was bleeding from the nose and mouth. A neighbour who witnessed the fall rushed to help, grabbed the keys, and opened the door for Meluleki. Upon seeing his injured wife, Meluleki called an ambulance, which took her to the hospital,” Asst Insp Msebele said.

Asst Insp Msebele urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence. CITE