WE NEVER BRIBED MAFUME : FIRM DEMANDS APOLOGY

A Commission of Inquiry investigating City of Harare operations has found itself in a spot of bother as another private company is demanding an apology after it was named in a bribery storm.
A City of
Harare official gave the commission information claiming that mayor Jacob Mafume took a US$200 000 bribe in 2019 from Quill
Associates, a company that was supplying accounting software to the
municipality.
The informant
claimed Mafume used the money to buy a house at 9 Sky Master in Belvedere.
The disclosure
elicited interest in Mafume’s residence with the commission demanding that he
reveals his address.
Mafume
initially told the commission that he resided at a house in Belvedere, before
later claiming he resides in Greendale at number 110 Coronation Road saying he
feared for his life if he revealed his correct address.
On February 6,
Quill Associates through its managing director, D Van Heerden, wrote to the
chairperson of the commission retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda demanding an
apology after one of its members repeated bribery allegations against the
company.
“We write to
formally address the concerns raised by the Harare Commission of Inquiry
regarding allegations made against our company, Quill Associates,” the letter
reads in part.
“However, we
are deeply troubled by the subsequent allegations made against our company,
which appear to lack credible evidence and seem to be driven by factors
unrelated to the facts of the matter.
“While we do
not seek to comment on the actions or conduct of His Worship the Mayor,
Councillor Jacob Mafume, we must emphasise that any false or unverified
allegations implicating Quill Associates are unacceptable and damaging to our
reputation.”
The letter of
complaint is copied to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local
Government and Public works, the clerk of Parliament, the chairperson of the
parliamentary portfolio committee on public works.
The company
said the allegations were ‘unfounded and misrepresent our professional
integrity and the nature of our engagement with the City of Harare.’
“Clarification
of allegations, during our testimony before the Harare Commission of Inquiry,
we provided empirical evidence to support our position and demonstrate the
legitimacy of our engagement with the City of Harare,” the letter reads.
“We
respectfully request that the Harare Commission of Inquiry provide
substantiated evidence to support the claim made by their evidence leader,
Tapiwa Godzi, during his testimony on 4 February 2025, alleging that Quill
Associates paid US$$200,000 to the mayor of Harare,”
The company
demanded a public apology and retraction of the bribery allegations.
“Basis of
re-engagement contrary to the implications raised during the proceedings, Quill
Associates did not independently seek re-engagement with the City of Harare in
2024,” reads the letter. Standard
